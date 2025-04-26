Ex-Mets pitcher dissects Devin Williams' struggles with the Yankees

In December, the New York Yankees traded to acquire closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers. The Bronx Bombers sent Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in exchange for the two-time All-Star.
Unfortunately, Williams has struggled early this season. He has not looked like himself, appearing in 10 games and down a ballooned 11.25 ERA on just eight innings of work.
Devin Williams has gotten a ton of blowback from the fanbase for not locking down games late. Former New York Mets pitcher AJ Ramos spoke about Williams' issues on MLB Network Radio.
"You can tell he doesn't feel good and he's nibbling because he's getting 3-0, he's getting 2-0. It seems like he's hesitant to attack the zone. So, as a closer, you can't have that," said Ramos.
Ramos reveals Williams' resistance to attacking hitters in the zone. He is trying to paint pitches on the black too much, resulting in him being in some unfavorable counts early.
"Go in there and give them your best stuff and say, 'Whatever happens, happens, but I am giving you my best stuff. I'm not hoping to succeed, I'm knowing that if I throw my best stuff and I execute, that you're not going to touch me and that's the mentality you have to have" he added.
Ramos wants to see Williams getting back into the zone and challenging hitters. He has the stuff to command the zone and keep hitters on their toes, especially with his wicked screwball.
Yankees closer Devin Williams could not hold it together on Friday
The Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first of three-game series. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the sixth to give his team the lead, the Yanks responded.
Oswaldo Cabrera hit an RBI single to tie the game in the seventh inning. In the bottom of the eighth, Austin Wells hit a sacrifice fly to put the Yankees ahead by one.
Up a run, the Bronx Bombers turned to Devin Williams to close out the game. However, he would struggle to do much right. The innings started with a single by George Springer, followed by Andres Gimenez getting hit by a pitch.
Alejandro Kirk would then step up to the plate and make Williams pay. He rocketed a double to center field, scoring Springer and Gimenez. Williams then departed the game while the Yanks let up another run to lose the game 4-2.