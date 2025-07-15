Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini faces life behind bars after jury convicts him in father-in-law’s murder

Daniel Serafini, a former MLB pitcher, was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, first-degree burglary and child endangerment in connection with a June 5, 2021, shooting incident, in a trial held in Auburn, California.

Following a six-week trial, the jury convicted him after three days of deliberation. Serafini will face sentencing on August 18, most likely resulting in life imprisonment without parole.

Serafini, allegedly disguised in dark clothing, a hoodie and a face mask, entered the home of his in-laws, Robert Gary Spohr and Wendy Louise Wood, in the Lake Tahoe area. He shot them both with a 22-caliber pistol.

Spohr died at the scene, while Woods survived. However, she underwent extensive rehabilitation and committed suicide in 2023.

At the time of the crime, two children, both younger than four years, were at the scene, and hence Serafini will face the child endangerment charge.

The prosecution presented evidence with surveillance videos, scene photos, shell casings, a drop of blood and cell phone records. Meanwhile, the defence argued by pointing out the lack of physical evidence, like the murder weapon or DNA tied to Serafini.

Serafini played for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and the Colorado Rockies in the MLB. He also played overseas, in Taiwan and Japan. His professional baseball career spanned from 1992 to 2007.

Motive behind Daniel Serafini's alleged act of crime

The prosecution argued that Daniel Serafini committed the crime for financial reasons. Even though Serafini made millions through his professional baseball career, bad business ventures left him in debt.

As such, Serafini depended on his wife, Erin's parents, who supported them financially. Even on the day of the incident, Serafini's in-laws gave their daughter a $90,000 cheque.

The prosecution argued that a $1.3 million loan from Robert Gary Spohr and Wendy Louise Wood for a business venture was a point of contention, which resulted in heated email exchanges between the two parties.

Moreover, Serafni had reportedly $20,000 contract to have his in-laws killed in 2012. Furthermore, there were witnesses overheard Serafami saying he wanted to kill his in-laws just days before the crime.

The defense tried to break the prosecution's argument by pointing out that the deaths of Spohr and Wood resulted in the end in financial aid, thus undermining Serafini's motive.

Daniel Serafini allegedly had an accomplice

Samantha Maria Scott, a nanny who worked for Daniel Serafini and his wife's children, was his accomplice in the crime. Scott took a plea deal and testified against Serafini. She was also Serafini's lover at the time.

Surprisingly, Serafani's wife knew about the relationship. However, they had an open relationship.

According to Scott, she drove Serafini to the scene of the crime. However, she thought he had gone to do a drug deal. As they drove away, Scott alleged that Serafini disassembled a gun and threw the parts away. With the plea deal, she will likely get a sentence of 16 months to three years.

