Ex-MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini set to appear in court over alleged murder of his father-in-law

Former MLB pitcher Daniel Serafini is accused of murdering his father-in-law during a home burglary in 2021. He is set to appear in court over this now. Serafini and Samantha Scott were arrested in connection to the homicide and an additional attempted homicide in June of 2021.

Robert Gary Spohr, Daniel Serafini's father-in-law, was killed. His wife, Wendy Wood, was the subject of the attempted homicide. She survived, but took her own life earlier this year. The family said they were holding the shooter responsible regardless.

The sheriff's office said both the former pitcher and Scott knew each other and they both victims. Per a prior statement from daughter Adrienne Spohr via ABC 10, Scott was her sister's close friend.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The criminal duo also face charges related to first-degree residential burglary and more from the incident. Court documents allege that the former Minnesota Twins pitcher was lying in wait for the victims with a .22 caliber gun.

Serafini is also accused of child endangerment in connection to the shooting. There are not many details regarding how they are connected, but the children were three years old and eight months old at the time.

Daniel Serafini's MLB career

Before he was being accused of murder of his own father-in-law, Daniel Serafini was a promising MLB pitcher. Starting his career with the Minnesota Twins, he was selected in the first round of the 1992 draft before debuting in 1996.

Daniel Serafini played for the Minnesota Twins

It was a struggle for Serafini, who appeared sporadically over the next three seasons before his time in Minnesota ended. He played for the Chicago Cubs before being traded from the San Diego Padres to the Pittsburgh Pirates to end his career in the major leagues briefly in 2000.

He resurfaced in the minors in 2002 and was a major league player for the Cincinnati Reds the following year. He then stopped playing until 2007, his final hurrah with the Colorado Rockies.