Ex-MLB pitcher flags single concern for Shohei Ohtani going into spring training

LA Dodgers star and three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani is expected to contribute as a two-way player in 2025. Ohtani, who slugged 54 home runs in 2024, will resume pitching after missing all of last season due to elbow surgery rehab he underwent in September 2023.

Ohtani underwent shoulder surgery following the World Series, but since it was on his non-throwing arm, it won't delay his return to the mound.

Former MLB pitcher Trevor May, who has undergone Tommy John surgery himself, expressed some concerns about Ohtani’s return to hitting in Spring Training.

"He's had two Tommy Johns, and now a labrum surgery on his non-throwing arm," May said Sunday on MLB Network. "I'm not worried about it affecting his ability to pitch. I mean, it is weird learning to swing your front arm a little differently when there's been a repair in there."

"One thing that's gonna be interesting is how his swing looks because he's so strong. He hits the ball so hard, and the acceleration through controlling the bat comes from your front shoulder."

May suggested that people should be prepared for Ohtani to have a slow start.

"It'll be interesting to see where he's at going into spring training, swinging the bat, because it hasn't been very long. That could be something I’d just say to prepare people for — if it's a slow start, if his bat timing is off a little bit, or if he's a little tentative for the first month or two."

"Just know that could be expected and is probably gonna happen. So I wouldn't be surprised to see that."

Will Shohei Ohtani be on Dodgers Opening Day starting rotation?

Shohei Ohtani, who will be coming off two surgery rehabs, will most likely be in the Dodgers' lineup as a designated hitter. However, as a pitcher, there’s a good chance he may be delayed until May.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has already ruled out Ohtani from his rotation for Opening Day, and even the two-way star has said he needs to assess his progress after throwing some bullpen sessions during Spring Training.

“We’ve only made rough plans,” Ohtani said. “I think we’ll decide [on a timeline] when I return after I throw bullpen sessions in camp.”

Ohtani last pitched for the LA Angels in 2023 before being shut down in September of the same year. That season, he went 10-5 with a 3.13 ERA in 23 starts.

