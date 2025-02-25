Ex-MLB slugger claims $1.42B franchise with 'better starting pitching than Dodgers' are being overlooked in NL West

In the eyes of many, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best starting pitching in baseball. Their rotation is comprised of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and others.

Shohei Ohtani will join them after a couple of months too. The last time he pitched, he had a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts. His career ERA is an impressive 3.01 in 86 starts.

However, one MLB analyst has a bold take that the Dodgers do not have the best pitching in baseball. Eduardo Perez says the Dodgers don't even have the best pitching in their division. That would be the $1.42 billion net worth (per Statista) Arizona Diamondbacks.

Perez said:

"This is a team that has made really good moves ... This is a team that can definitely compete with the LA Dodgers in this division. Like it or not, I'm saying it ... They have better starting pitching than the Dodgers. Can I say that out loud? I think they do ... I think they have healthier starting pitching."

He cited the addition of Corbin Burnes alongside Zac Gallen as a big reason the analyst is so high on the starting rotation in Arizona.

Comparing the rotations of the Dodgers and Diamondbacks

After signing Corbin Burnes, the Arizona Diamondbacks will slot him in as their ace. It gives them a deep rotation that should look like this when the regular season rolls around:

Corbin Burnes Zac Gallen Merrill Kelly Brandon Pfaadt Eduardo Rodriguez

For comparison, here's what the Dodgers rotation should be when Opening Day comes:

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Shohei Ohtani Blake Snell Tyler Glasnow Roki Sasaki

Tyler Glasnow was their ace last year, and he's now fourth on the projected depth chart. This doesn't even consider a possible six-man rotation that would feature any of the other starters.

Tyler Glasnow is in the Dodgers rotation (Imagn)

Depending on injuries and other factors, Clayton Kershaw, Bobby Miller, Emmet Sheehan, Landon Knack, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Gavin Stone and River Ryan could all figure into the rotation at some point.

MLB's depth chart has 12 players listed as part of the starting rotation, so they have the depth that no other team in baseball has going into 2025.

