Ex-Phillies, Giants catcher Andrew Knapp bids farewell to MLB; Bryce Harper's wife Kayla, Justyn-Henry Malloy, and more send warm wishes

Former MLB catcher Andrew Knapp announced his retirement from professional baseball on Sunday. Knapp spent eight seasons in the big leagues playing with four different ballclubs - the Phillies, Pirates, Mariners and the Giants. His final season in the MLB came last year with the Giants.

Andrew Knapp took to social media to announce his retirement from the big leagues. The backstop shared an array of images in the with a caption that read:

"Every ball players career has to come to an end at some point and now is my time to hang em up. God has blessed me with an amazing career and I feel so grateful to have gotten to play for as long as I have. ...

"I’m excited to move onto the next chapter of my life with my family and to chasing my kids, Brady and Brynn, around as they grow. I can’t wait to see what God has planned for me in my next career and for us as a family moving forward."

Many entities from the baseball fraternity reacted to Andrew Knapp's social media post and dropped their comments for the former baseball catcher. These included Gabe Kapler, Rhys Hoskins, Matt Vierling, JP Crawford, Justyn Henry Malloy, Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla and more.

"Congrats on retirement Unc!!!! What a career!!"

"Hell of a career my brotha! It was a pleasure 🤝🏽 "

"Congrats on a great career! 👏 "

"Congrats on a phenomenal career Knappy!!!!"

"One of the best!! Cheers to you 5!!"

"Stellar career, @theknappyboy5! Congratulations."

Screenshot of the comments from the post on Instagram

Andrew Knapp voices gratitude towards his loving family members

In his farewell note, Andrew Knapp alslo penned heartfet comments for his loved ones who supported his endeavors on and off the field throughout his journey. He wrote:

"I can’t thank my family enough, they have been there for me every step of the way. My dad and I spent hours in the cages and on the field. My mom was always there for me, reminding me that I was blessed with a gift.

"My grandparents were always at my games, and my Grandpa Ray would take me to tournaments all over the country on the off chance that my parents couldn’t.

"My wife Hannah has been my rock for over 15 years now. She has been with me through every level of baseball, putting me and my career first. Her selflessness allowed me to succeed and I’m so grateful for her."

Knapp caps off a decent MLB career with a .209 batting average, 13 home runs and 66 RBIs.

