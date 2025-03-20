  • home icon
Ex-Phillies GM gives verdict on Philadelphia's rotation ft. Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez 

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:01 GMT
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
Phillies ace Zack Wheeler leads an elite rotation (Source: Imagn)

The Philadelphia Phillies' batting lineup is stacked with hard-hitting sluggers from top to bottom of the lineup, but it is safe to say that it was their starting rotation that helped them to a National League East title in 2024. The Phillies return this season with a formidable quartet of Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez ready to give an improved performance.

Zack Wheeler was outstanding last year, becoming a contender for the NL Cy Young race. Aaron Nola rejuvenated himself on the mound with 197 strikeouts while Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez both had stellar first halfs that saw them earn All-Star caps. Furthermore, all four of them finished under 3.60 ERA. The Phillies further shored up their rotation with the addition of Jesus Luzardo in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Speaking on "The Bret Boone Podcast", former Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro opened up about the Phillies' rotation. In his opinion, the management has worked immensely well adding an arm like Jesus Luzardo to the heavy top four pitchers, making them a top three rotation in the league.

"I've always been a pitching guy — pitching first, pitching, pitching, pitching, because you put yourself in a position to win every day, especially with quality starting pitching throughout," Amaro said.
"I think the Phillies did a really nice job picking up Luzardo. He’s the perfect fit for them. I don’t view him as a No. 5 starter. When he’s right and healthy, he’s probably a No. 2 or No. 3. So now you’re looking at a bunch of No. 2s and 3s, with a true ace in Wheeler.
"After that, you’ve got some really good arms. Christopher Sanchez has come a long way. Ranger Suárez, when healthy, was the best pitcher in baseball for the first two months of last season. Looking at the Phillies' rotation top to bottom, I’d put them in the top two or three in all of baseball," he added.
(from 24:20 mark onwards)

youtube-cover
Taijuan Walker could replace Ranger Suarez in Phillies' Opening Day roster

After a four-innings, 60-pitch start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, Ranger Suarez was reportedly suffering from a stiff back that could keep him on the 15-day IL. As per manager Rob Thomson, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the next two days will be crucial to determining if Suarez can be included in the Phillies' rotation on Opening Day.

“That’s why we haven’t announced anything with the rotation, who’s pitching when and who’s got the home opener,” Thomson said via MLB.com.

In place of Suarez, Taijuan Walker is expected to be given the nod. Walker was one of the arms in the rotation last season but was the only one with long periods of inconsistency, pitching 3-7 with a 7.10 ERA. In his latest Spring Training start against the New York Yankees, he gave up six runs on 3.2 innings pitched.

Edited by Veer Badani
