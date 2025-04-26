Ex-Reds & Cardinals GM Walt Jocketty dies at 74

Walt Jocketty had a successful career in the big leagues. While he was not a player, he was able to position himself in a general manager role for multiple teams, bringing them success along the way.

He got his start with the Oakland Athletics in 1980, working as the Director of Minor League Operations and Scouting. After five years, he then left his position to serve as the Colorado Rockies' assistant GM.

He would also go on to serve as the GM for the St. Louis Cardinals for over a decade and then the Cincinnati Reds. By 2015, he took a role as president of baseball operations and then the executive advisor to the CEO. Unfortunately, Jocketty passed away on Saturday.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the successful GM passed away at the age of 74. The news sent ripples around the baseball universe, especially the fan bases he was a part of.

Arguably, Jocketty was most known for his time with the Cardinals. He was with the team from 1994 to 2007, winning plenty of division championships.

During his time, they won six NL Central championships and two National League championships. He even led the Cardinals to seven consecutive winning seasons and a World Series title in 2006.

Jocketty was key in bringing in Mark McGwire and many others to St. Louis by way of trade. He was also in office when the team drafted icons like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.

He was named Executive of the Year three times in 2000, 2004, and 2010 by MLB. He has left a lasting legacy that many GMs could only dream of leaving. Jocketty will surely be missed.

Teams plan to hold a moment of silence in honor of Walt Jocketty

Cincinnati Reds - Walt Jocketty (Photo via IMAGN)

As the news has made its way across the sport, many have taken time to honor Walt Jocketty. While he has had a ton of success in this sport, he will be remembered as a genuine and honest man. He would connect with those he worked with and the players he put on the field, and it showed.

Multiple teams are planning to honor the late GM with a moment of silence on Saturday. One team included in this moment of silence will be the Arizona Diamondbacks. Other teams have not been mentioned, but you can almost guarantee the Cardinals, Athletics, and Reds will also take part.

