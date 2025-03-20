Ex-Tigers All-Star gives verdict on Mike Trout playing right field

Mike Trout did not have the 2024 season he had planned. The three-time AL MVP played in just 29 games last season after having meniscus surgery two times, ending his season in August.

Now, Trout has come into camp relatively healthy and ready to go. However, he will have a different position for the halos this season. He is shifting from center field to right field for the 2025 season.

This will not be Trout's first game in right field as he played 17 games there during his career. With his experience at the position and his skill level, former Detroit Tigers All-Star Alex Avila thinks Trout should have no problem in right.

"I don't think this is going to be a difficult transition for Trout. We've already seen him make some nice play out in the outfield, running down some balls," said Avila.

Avila then goes on to compare Trout to that of former Minnesota Twins outfielder Torii Hunter. Hunter also made the move from center field to right field with ease and it ended up extending his career.

"It reminded me instantly of Torii Hunter. A guy that I played with, a guy that Trout played with. You know, going from center field to right field, became a really good right fielder as well, and just was able to continue his career playing a good right field" he added.

Going from center field to right field is not all too drastic. There are some things to learn and it may take a bit before the Angels slugger understands his surroundings like he did in center field, but it should not be a difficult move.

Mike Trout was approached by the Angels last season about the move to right field

Los Angeles Angels - Mike Trout (Photo via IMAGN)

Mike Trout loves playing center field. It is the position he grew up playing, it is one that he feels comfortable playing, but it requires a lot out of a player. They have a lot of ground to cover and are involved in more plays than the corner outfield positions more often than not.

With his injuries, he was approached by the Angels' organization late last season about a position change. While he was timid, Trout eventually accepted the position change.

It will be interesting to see if this helps keep him in the lineup in 2025. Another costly injury would truly be disappointing to not just LA fans, but baseball fans everywhere.

