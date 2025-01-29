Ex-Yankees coach delivers verdict on Bryce Harper’s game

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper took second place in MLB Now's Top 10 First Baseman Right Now list and one former New York Yankees coach agrees with the result. The star slugger was primarily an outfielder earlier in his career and played his first full season at first base last year, making the move seamlessly.

Discussing the results of The Shredder's list of first basemen on "MLB Network", analyst Sean Casey gave his take on Harper's game.

"He's become one of the best first baseman in the game, defensively," Casey said. "As far as a hitter, I think this guy get better and better every single season... This guy is elite, especially when it gets to the postseason too.

"If you're a real baseball fan and you wont to watch a great at bat, a body of work out together, watch Bryce Harper. This guy is a tough out, lefties and righties, and he drive the ball out to left center. This guy, I just love watching him. I feel like he a must see if you love this game," he added.

Bryce Harper started his major league career with the Washington Nationals in 2012 and went on to join the Phillies as a free agent in 2019. Over the years, he has established himself as an elite player and has made the MLB Top 10 Right Now list 13 times in a row.

This was Harper's first full season at first base and the slugger's natural talent showed that he can fit in anywhere. Having built a reputation for performing in the playoffs, the slugger was impressive in the postseason too. All in all, it is no surprise to see Harper finish in second place, with the first position taken by Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers.

Phillies star Bryce Harper shares post-workout shake recipe on TikTok

While he is not particularly known for his presence online, Bryce Harper has started making TikTok videos throughout the MLB offseason this year. His videos cover several aspects of his life, giving fans an exclusive peak into the Philadelphia Phillies star's life.

Recently he shared the recipe for his post-workout shake:

In the video, Harper shows how he makes the shake using nothing but a blender and some ingredients like a banana, some berries, protein powder and milk. Other ingredients that he suggested adding are turmeric, creatine and glutathione.

