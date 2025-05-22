Ex-Yankees coach gives verdict on Freddie Freeman's $162M Dodgers contract

After winning the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman shifted bases to LA, signing with the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal. Freeman also helped LA win a World Series last season while breaking George Springer's record of homers in most consecutive World Series games (6).
Freeman is currently in the fourth year of his contract, which pays him a reported $27 million annually. That looks like a steal for the Dodgers since not only is he durable but also highly effective at the plate.
On Wednesday, Rich Ciancimino and former New York Yankees coach Sean Casey discussed Freeman and reached to the conclusion that the first baseman is worth every penny of that $162 million contract.
"Talk about getting better with age too. He's in his age-36 season," Casey said (7:43 onwards). "He's got some of the greatest hands in the world as far as barrel awareness. But I don't think we talk about him enough. I don't think we talk about Freddie Freeman enough."
As of May 2025, Freeman boasts a .301 career batting average, 352 home runs, and 1,266 RBIs, along with a career OPS of .902. His accolades include eight All-Star selections, two World Series championships, and a National League MVP award.
Thus, Casey finds his contract a steal.
"You want the biggest steal in baseball? It's Freddie Freeman," Casey said. "Look what he's getting paid. Not even close. One of the best hitters in the game. Not even close to what the best players are getting paid. He undercharged himself."
Sean Casey's bold take on 2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman
Sean Casey was bold when he said that if not were Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers might not have won the World Series last season.
"If they don't have Freddie Freeman, they don't have a World Series championship," Casey added. "No doubt. 100%. He was the reason why. He's one of the greatest hitters of all time."
Casey has a point. Shohei Ohtani, the 2024 NL MVP, was having shoulder issues and didn't look like his best version out there during the World Series. Mookie Betts was also not at his usual best. But Freeman picked up the slack despite playing on an injured ankle.
In five World Series games last season, Freeman batted .300 with six hits, four home runs, 12 RBIs, and five runs scored en route to winning his maiden World Series MVP.