Ex-Yankees coach predicts $80,000,000 deal for Pete Alonso to land with Terry Francona's team

Former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso remains unsigned in free agency, but rumors are swirling about the Cincinnati Reds showing interest in him. The possibility of Alonso landing in Cincinnati has certainly caught the attention of former Yankees coach Sean Casey, who finds the idea of the slugger joining the Reds in 2025 quite interesting.

Casey's co-host Rich Ciancimino stated that Alonso could agree to a three-year deal with Cincinnati, and he could easily slash 50 homers in their ballpark, even get a couple of opt-outs. Casey agreed with Ciancimino regarding Alonso joining the Reds during Monday's episode of "The Mayor’s Office" and said:

"Bro, I think it's a great move. Let him go there three years, 80 million. Opt out after year one. Go hit 50 tanks. Get his confidence back, swing back. Next thing you know, he's back on the market. And he proves himself," Casey said. [7:15 onwards]

Moreover, Sean Casey also talked about how the roster of the Cincinnati Reds would have a drastic improvement with the addition of Pete Alonso.

"You don't think Terry Francona wants Pete Alonso in the middle of that lineup? Of course he does. Like I said, Terry Francona wants, I bet you Nick Kroll and Castellini, you know, we're like, listen, we're going to put together a team for you to win now," Casey added. "And they have. They've done a really nice job. And that team they put together right now is a team that could win that central. No doubt about it."

"But you had Pete Alonso. And, you know, our guy, the hammer, John Heyman, he ain't just making stuff up. Somebody said something to Heyman. That's a legit source. He's not just putting it out there," he added.

Mets insider calls the idea of Pete Alonso with the Reds as "wildly improbable"

As per the reports, the Cincinnati Reds might soon make an offer to recruit Alonso to their team, however, the Mets insider Buster Olney doesn't support the idea. Olney believes that the first baseman needs to make his return to the New York Mets and be a support to Juan Soto in the 2025 season. Here's what he posted on X:

"There are many reasons why a Reds-Pete Alonso match is wildly improbable, from draft pick compensation to salary commitment. Ignore the three-card monte: the Mets may still be his best option, as they've always been."

Before this, Buster Olney also appeared on the "Baseball Tonight" podcast for their Thursday episode and talked about how Alonso is an ideal fit for the New York Mets right now.

"The Mets need somebody like Pete Alonso," he said. "He fits perfectly behind Juan Soto. He's loved here in New York. Homegrown guy, playoff performer. He doesn't want a long-term deal anymore. He's willing to do three years."

"A three-year deal for a guy who's going to hit 35 to 40 home runs; the guy plays every day. That's the kind of guy [you want] when you're a team like the Mets that's looking to make the next step. I think it's a good move from the outside looking in," he further added.

