"Excellent addition to the team" "Absolutely fleeced wow" - New York Yankees fans thrilled with acquisition of star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals

The New York Yankees have acquired Kansas City Royals star outfielder Andrew Benintendi in exchange for three prospects.

Benintendi was the top trade target for many teams in the MLB, but the Yankees won the sweepstakes.

Benintendi brings an excellent batting average of .321 to New York. He is also a tremendous defender. He was rewarded with a Golden Glove award in 2021.

This move takes pressure off stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton since there is another star to pick up the slack.

The New York Yankees announced the details of the trade via Twitter.

New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way.

Yankees fans were thrilled to see the details, as they fully believe they won the trade.

None of the prospects sent to the Royals are in their top ten prospect pool.

Tyler Mone @Mone2525 New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. Absolutely fleeced wow twitter.com/yankees/status… Absolutely fleeced wow twitter.com/yankees/status…

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube

Andrew Benintendi is a NYY

Excellent addition to the team New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. Finally the first domino fallsAndrew Benintendi is a NYYExcellent addition to the team twitter.com/yankees/status… Finally the first domino falls Andrew Benintendi is a NYYExcellent addition to the team twitter.com/yankees/status…

Anthony Capizzi @AnthonyCap0815 New York Yankees @Yankees The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. Phenomenal trade . No major prospects at all given up. Gold glove OF. Batting almost .330. Clutch player . Gamer. Key piece in the Red Sox 2018 World Series team. twitter.com/yankees/status… Phenomenal trade . No major prospects at all given up. Gold glove OF. Batting almost .330. Clutch player . Gamer. Key piece in the Red Sox 2018 World Series team. twitter.com/yankees/status…

This is the first massive trade to happen in the lead-up to the trade deadline, but it certainly won't be the last.

Many Yankees fans hope the team will continue to look for ways to improve their roster through trades.

Ashesh Patel @Ashesh81324641 @TalkinYanks Thank God! Hopefully the first of several deals the Yankees get done, especially after tonight’s game. @TalkinYanks Thank God! Hopefully the first of several deals the Yankees get done, especially after tonight’s game.

Even fans of the New York Yankees' rivals had to admit how good this trade was for the top team in the American League East.

Rocketboy1435 @rocketboy1435 @MLBONFOX @Yankees As an Astros fan. Good trade by the Yankees. Hopefully my team makes a great trade these couple if days and get ready for October. We hope to meet yall in the ALCS. @MLBONFOX @Yankees As an Astros fan. Good trade by the Yankees. Hopefully my team makes a great trade these couple if days and get ready for October. We hope to meet yall in the ALCS.

Yankees fans love seeing their team not being complacent in what could be a championship season. Acquiring Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals could make all the difference in October.

New York Yankees are all-in to win the World Series in 2022

Andrew Benintendi was the top trade target for many teams in the MLB.

It is truly championship or bust time in New York. Since Aaron Judge's future with the Yankees is uncertain, they need to capitalize on what may be his final season on the team. Adding Benintendi to this already stacked roster will help do just that.

The New York Yankees have been the best team in the league for most of the season but have been struggling lately. With recent losses to the Houston Astros and New York Mets, this acquisition is the confidence boost they need.

The Yankees want to enter August with momentum, and that is exactly what this trade gives them. The upcoming series between the Yankees and Benintendi's former team, the Kansas City Royals, is a poetic way to build on that momentum.

The New York Yankees and their fans won't be satisfied with anything less than a championship in 2022, and this move brings them one step closer to the goal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far