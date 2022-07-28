"Excellent addition to the team" "Absolutely fleeced wow" - New York Yankees fans thrilled with acquisition of star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals

The New York Yankees have acquired Kansas City Royals star outfielder Andrew Benintendi in exchange for three prospects.
Benintendi was the top trade target for many teams in the MLB, but the Yankees won the sweepstakes.
Benintendi brings an excellent batting average of .321 to New York. He is also a tremendous defender. He was rewarded with a Golden Glove award in 2021.
This move takes pressure off stars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton since there is another star to pick up the slack.
The New York Yankees announced the details of the trade via Twitter.
Yankees fans were thrilled to see the details, as they fully believe they won the trade.
None of the prospects sent to the Royals are in their top ten prospect pool.
This is the first massive trade to happen in the lead-up to the trade deadline, but it certainly won't be the last.
Many Yankees fans hope the team will continue to look for ways to improve their roster through trades.
Even fans of the New York Yankees' rivals had to admit how good this trade was for the top team in the American League East.
Yankees fans love seeing their team not being complacent in what could be a championship season. Acquiring Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals could make all the difference in October.
New York Yankees are all-in to win the World Series in 2022
It is truly championship or bust time in New York. Since Aaron Judge's future with the Yankees is uncertain, they need to capitalize on what may be his final season on the team. Adding Benintendi to this already stacked roster will help do just that.
The New York Yankees have been the best team in the league for most of the season but have been struggling lately. With recent losses to the Houston Astros and New York Mets, this acquisition is the confidence boost they need.
The Yankees want to enter August with momentum, and that is exactly what this trade gives them. The upcoming series between the Yankees and Benintendi's former team, the Kansas City Royals, is a poetic way to build on that momentum.
The New York Yankees and their fans won't be satisfied with anything less than a championship in 2022, and this move brings them one step closer to the goal.