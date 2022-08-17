Exclusive: "Last year, everyone played out of their mind. This year, everyone came down to their average" - MLB insider claims lack of 'stars' led to San Fransisco Giants' downfall this season

KRON4 News reporter and MLB insider Jason Dumas discussed the San Francisco Giants' struggles in 2022 compared to last season in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast Inside The Huddle, MLB insider Jason Dumas said:

"They just don't have stars. You don't have to have a star top to bottom. It's just talent really. Last year, everyone played out of their minds. This year, everyone came down to their average. There you have it."

The San Francisco Giants have largely been a disappointment in 2022, and after winning an organization-record 107 games in 2021, things have not gone their way. There are many factors as to why the team has not lived up to expectations. Here is a list of reasons the 2022 San Francisco Giants have underperformed compared to 2021:

MLB 2022: Injuries among reasons San Francisco Giants have underperformed

In 2021, the Giants' starting pitching rotation was among the best in baseball. Led by ace Kevin Gausman and Anthony Desclafani, the starting rotation thrived and managed to stay healthy for much of the season.

Four out of the five Giants starting pitchers compiled an ERA of under 4, and all four were able to make at least 25 or more starts.

The team lost Kevin Gausman to MLB free agency this season, as he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays during the offseason.

The Giants then added top-of-the-line starter Carlos Rodon to make up for the loss, who has been excellent, posting a 2.95 ERA in 23 games started in 2022.

While Rodon has been a great addition, injuries within the rotation have taken their toll. Anthony Desclafani has been on the IL for much of the season after suffering an ankle injury that will cause him to miss four to five months.

The Giants' philosophy from last season of using an "opener" and platooning players within the starting lineup has not panned out. A lot of this has to do with the team's health.

Multiple contributors from last season have been injured in 2022. These include: LaMonte Wade Jr., Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt, and Tommy La Stella. These are four players who contributed greatly in 2021 that have had trouble staying on the field this season.

Last year, the Giants had 17 players with at least five or more home runs. In 2022, the team has 11. The Giants had much more depth and options to platoon players in and out of their lineup.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford has also regressed in 2022 compared to his breakout 2021 season. In 2021, Crawford belted out 24 home runs, compiling a .298 batting average and an OPS of .895.

Crawford has five home runs, a .221 batting average, and a .642 OPS in 2022.

Another starting infielder that has been largely disappointing is first baseman Brandon Belt. In 2021, Belt blasted 29 home runs while posting a .975 OPS. Belt has eight home runs and .709 OPS this year. Both Belt and Crawford have been major factors as to why the Giants have been inconsistent this year.

Perhaps the most important reason the 2022 San Francisco Giants season has been a disappointment is the loss of Buster Posey. Posey, who was the leader of the clubhouse for over a decade in San Francisco, announced his retirement following the 2021 season and .

Losing an MLB player of this caliber will have a lingering effect that very well may still be lingering over San Francisco in 2022.

