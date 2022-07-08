Exclusive: MLB announces Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as legends for the All-Star Game, Twitter fans divided

Per the latest announcement from Rob Manfred, the commissioner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have been named special selections for this year's MLB All-Star Game.

Albert Pujols plays as the designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals, while Miguel Cabrera is the designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers. The MLB season 2022 performance was not taken into consideration when choosing the All-Stars; rather, their career performance was factored in.

In the MLB's press release, Rob Manfred announced, "I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game. Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

"These two legends will be playing in the #AllStarGame! See you in LA, @PujolsFive and @MiguelCabrera." - MLB

Albert Pujols has been selected 10 times.

Years: (2001, 2003–2010, 2015)

Miguel Cabrera has appeared in the event 12 times.

Years: (2004–2007, 2010–2016, 2022)

On July 19, at 7:00 p.m., the Midsummer Classic will take place at Dodger Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the show. However, MLB fans have to wait with bated breath until Sunday, July 10, for the full roster.

Discord among Twitter users over the MLB All-Star selection in 2022

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays

Within an hour of announcing the All-Star legends, a rift among Twitter users has arisen over the decision.

Some claim Pujols' performance over the past 12 years has not been up to the mark.

Miguel and Albert have the potential to be future Hall of Famers. Selecting them as the legends for 2022 is recognizing their caliber at a national level.

Not many are aware that the legends selection has been made on the basis of career performance and not just 2022 season stats.

PivettaDaGoat @BigSoxGuy17



Not a fan of letting great players with bad seasons get in the All Star game, they'll be the hall of fame either way why would you let them in a game they don't deserve to play in?

Some fans are excited to see both Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani play in the Midsummer Classic.

At least one fan agrees Rob Manfred has made the right decision to include the two legends.

Albert Pujols will be the seventh player beyond 40 to be selected for the All-Star Game.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports



2007 Barry Bonds

1991 Carlton Fisk

1985 Pete Rose

1982-83 Carl Yastrzemski

1973 Willie Mays

1963 Stan Musial MLB @MLB



Albert Pujols is 42 years old. He will be the 7th player to get an All-Star Game PA at 42+, joining:2007 Barry Bonds1991 Carlton Fisk1985 Pete Rose1982-83 Carl Yastrzemski1973 Willie Mays1963 Stan Musial

Congratulations to Albert and Miguel for getting selected to play in the Midsummer Classic in 2022. See you both in Los Angeles!

