The New York Yankees held their end-of-season press conference, and fans were disappointed to hear more of the same, notably blaming injuries. General manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone both seem like they will be returning for the 2023 season. The Yankees' season ended after being swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees in recent years have consistently been great in the regular season before inevitably falling apart in the postseason. Clearly, something different has to happen if this team wants to win a World Series. Hearing Cashman once again say that injuries were the cause of yet another playoff loss sounds more like an excuse than an explanation.

The comments from New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman were shared via Twitter by user Michigan Yankees.

MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries."

The Yankees did have to deal with some major injuries, notably to Andrew Benintendi and DJ LeMahieu. Without those two players, the Yankees offense was notably weaker than in the regular season. However, most teams in the MLB were dealing with injuries. This is an excuse that the Yankees have made for years, and their fan base is sick of it.

🇮🇹 @nygabagool MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Classic Cashman excuse twitter.com/michiganyankee… Classic Cashman excuse twitter.com/michiganyankee…

RichieZZZ @RichZagon1 @MichiganYankees Excuses. No one wants to hear it. Everyone deals with it. @MichiganYankees Excuses. No one wants to hear it. Everyone deals with it.

Shah ☘️ @toolegendary MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." This is not incorrect but lame as hell to use the injury excuse especially as the GM twitter.com/michiganyankee… This is not incorrect but lame as hell to use the injury excuse especially as the GM twitter.com/michiganyankee…

The use of injuries as an explanation has been so consistent over the years that Yankees fans expected it. If injuries were a factor for a year or two, it would be understandable. Blaming injuries for many more years than that proves there are deeper issues.

Nick Acosta @nick__acosta MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." The yearly injury excuse. Check. twitter.com/michiganyankee… The yearly injury excuse. Check. twitter.com/michiganyankee…

Brian Cashman has been the general manager of the Yankees since 1998. In that time, he has built teams that have won four World Series. However, the last championship win was in 2009, well over a decade ago. Many Yankees fans believe his tenure should come to an end, with excuses like injuries proving to be ineffective.

Jets Fan @JetsFan0787 MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Que that Yankees tweet about no excuses! When excuses come from leadership it trickles down to everyone in an organization. Give me some real leadership twitter.com/michiganyankee… Que that Yankees tweet about no excuses! When excuses come from leadership it trickles down to everyone in an organization. Give me some real leadership twitter.com/michiganyankee…

Suave2000🕺🏽 @Dub_1500 MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." Brian Cashman: "This year's squad, we got depleted going into the postseason. We had a lot of injuries." I hate dude so much twitter.com/michiganyankee… I hate dude so much twitter.com/michiganyankee…

Another New York Yankees season ending in a loss was always going to lead to some fans demanding change.

The New York Yankees moves over the coming months are critically important

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Since the Yankees are seemingly bringing back Cashman and Boone, the expectation is that changes will come to the lineup. All New York Yankees fans are desperately hoping Aaron Judge will sign an extension and return to the team. Star additions to the roster are also a possibility in the form of Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander.

The Yankees' season ended in a loss once again, and Yankees fans are sick and tired of all the excuses.

Poll : 0 votes