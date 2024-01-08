Teoscar Hernandez was linked with a move to Boston Red Sox for quite some time, as the team looked for an outfielder to fill up the gaps in the said position. Now, latest reports (sources telling ESPN) are claiming that it will be the Los Andgeles Dodgers, who will instead win the race for Hernandez.

The 31-year-old free agent has reportedly been offered a $23.5 million contract for one year, which is a big hike from his previous $14 million salary with the Seattle Mariners. Market reports did add that he would likely be interested only in contracts north of $22 million.

As per a report from Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo, the Boston team offered Hernandez a two-year contract worth $28 million to replace Alex Verdugo, who was traded to the Yankees.

Earlier, despite having a down season with the Mariners, it should be noted that he has averaged a minimum of 26 home runs per campaign, which could be enough to lure a team like the Dodgers. They will likely add him to the outfield depth charts with a possible role in the Designated Hitter position in the future if he were to switch with Shoheo Ohtani.

Red Sox fans were utterly shocked by the reports of Hernandez possibly joining Dodgers and took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions.

"Need them to sell this team already. I'm exhausted by this garbage," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote:

"Wow poverty franchise confirmed time and time again."

Here are a few other reactions:

Details on Teoscar Hernandez's new one-year contract

LA Dodgers' deferred salary structures for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto could be a big reason why they are reportedly ready to spend on a player like Teoscar Hernandez.

According to the reports, Hernandes will also earn $8 million of the proposed $23.5m in deferred payments - from 2030 to 2039. The contract also allegedly has certain incentives attacked in the form of individual accolades. He will reportedly earn $1 million if he wins Silver Slugger while with the Dodgers.

