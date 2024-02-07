"Explains how they got Freddie to sign with the Dodgers" - Fans left in splits as magician hypnotizes Freddie Freeman in clip shared by wife Chelsea

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea had a dazzling night at a dinner hosted by teammate Mookie Betts' 50/50 Foundation. The couple was joined by others on the night with some fun games being played, including a magician that hypnotized the first baseman in front of his friends.

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have gone on to become LA royalty after having signed for the team a few years back. They have been married for 10 years and have three sons together. The couple split their time between their residence in Atlanta and a rented apartment in Studio City, Los Angeles during the season.

With Spring Training just about to start, all Dodgers teammates gathered to have an evening of celebration as Betts hosted them for his 50/50 Foundation. Chelsea took to Instagram to share clips with fans from the fun-filled night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a series of pictures, Chelsea and Freddie shared the frame with their friends; including Betts, his wife Brianna and teammates Jason Heyward and Miguel Rojas. Two slides also contained a special foot apparel that Freeman wore representing his 2020 NL MVP win and a lavish dinner table.

However, the last slide got the attention of fans as a magician could be seen casting a hypnosis spell on the 34-year-old. The magician could effectively 'control' the seven-time All-Star's hands as he raised them to his commands.

Fans were thrilled as they commented on Chelsea's posts, with some directed towards the hypnosis, while others commented on the camaraderie between the Dodgers teammates:

Instagram comments on Chelsea Freeman's post

Freddie Freeman also participated in charity bowling competition hosted by Betts' foundation

This year, the 50/50 Foundation hosted its second annual charity bowling event which preceded the dinner night. The event helped to fund the foundation's efforts in creating sustainable living for people who have to hold back on their financial and medical needs because of various hardships.

The net revenues from the bowling tournament will fund upgrades at John Muir, Jackie Robinson's High School and the ongoing support of the Brotherhood Crusade as part of the "50 Feeds L.A." campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.