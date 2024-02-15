Exploring the celebrated career of Don Gullett

Former Cincinnati hurler Don Gullett died at the age of 73 on Wednesday, February 14. Hailing from Lynn, Kentucky, Gullett is survived by his wife, Cathy, whom he married in 1969. The couple were parents to a son and two daughters.

Gullett had an exceptional MLB career, starting in 1970 when he made his debut for the Reds. He pitched in relief for starter Ray Washburn on the road against the San Francisco Giants. In his rookie seasons, he only had two starts, with the other innings coming in relief, and posted a 5-2 record with an ERA of 2.43.

The Reds won the NL pennant in his rookie season and faced the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series. Gullett was spot on, pitching 6.2 innings for only one run in a World Series game. That turned out to be a pivot for his career. In the 1972 season, he suffered from hepatitis.

Against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1975 NLCS game, he pitched a complete game and on top of that, he even had a hit and a home run as a hitter in the pitcher's spot. That season culminated in him winning his first World Series.

Ahead of the 1977 season, he joined the Yankees in free agency, months after he won his second World Series with the Reds, who swept New York to defend the title. Don Gullett completed his own three-peat by winning the 1977 World Series with the Yankees.

Coming into the 1978 season, he suffered shoulder problems, which eventually led him to retire at the age of 27. In his Hall of Fame career, Gullett earned victory in 109 games for an ERA of 3.11.

Baseball fraternity pays tribute to Don Gullett

After an early retirement, Don Gullett contributed to the Reds after being appointed as the pitching coach in 1993. For his contributions, the organization inducted him into the Reds' Hall of Fame in 2002. He was dismissed from the position in 2005.

After hearing the news of his demise, Reds' owner Bob Castellini paid tribute to the late pitcher via Twitter post.

"Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and minor league instructor. An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten," Bob said.

Former Reds catcher Johnny Bench took to Twitter to remember his legacy.

"Don Gullett, the best athlete and competitor I ever saw or played with! He will be missed," Bench said.

Gullett's legacy is commemorated by a monument on the courthouse lawn in Greenup County, Kentucky, which states, "This is Don Gullett Country."

