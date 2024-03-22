"Extremely odd and disturbing" - MLB analyst calls out Shohei Ohtani's camp for contrasting statement after attorney intervention

Shohei Ohtani continues to remain in the spotlight ever since he stepped foot in Seoul. Apart from his on-field performance, Ohtani has hit the headlines for various reasons, from his translator being fired to the Los Angeles Dodgers losing against the San Diego Padres.

The two-way star has been the talk of Major League Baseball (MLB) after his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, was linked to a gambling debt. In an interview with Foul Territory, MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal called out Ohtani's camp for a contrasting statement after the intervention of attorneys.

The initial story surrounding the allegations stated that Ohtani was helping Mizuhara to pay off his debts. However, it changed later saying that Ohtani himself was the victim of massive theft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I find it extremely odd and disturbing," Rosenthal said in the interview.

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's camp indeed made contrasting statements after the attorneys were involved, and the story continues to unfold. Ohtani was not made available to reporters after the Dodgers played the Padres.

No allegations on Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has yet to touch upon the entire issue with Mizuhara. The Dodgers star is not accused of doing anything wrong, and there has been no investigation.

From what is known, there is no news of Ohtani being involved in any illegal betting. MLB will need to conclude on the issue and hope everything gets back to normal before the regular season.

Rosenthal also cautioned people to reserve judgment since the truth is not yet known.

"I caution people to reserve judgment and not pass judgment, as much as we are all inclined to have our opinions," Rosenthal said.

More information is yet to unfold in the upcoming days as the Dodgers return to the States. MLB is expected to make a move and investigate the issue for better clarification.

As far as Ohtani's Dodgers are concerned, they will be in action in spring training games against Los Angeles Angels. They will begin their 2024 MLB campaign in a four-game series against St. Louis Cardinals on March 28.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.