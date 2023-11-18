Seattle Mariners drop pursuit of possible $500,000,000 Shohei Ohtani deal citing financial restrictions, per MLB insider

After emerging as a team thought to be among the most well-positioned to sign Shohei Ohtani, the Seattle Mariners might not be going after the 2023 AL MVP after all.

According to MLB.com insider Daniel Kramer, the AL West team is increasingly seeing pursuing Ohtani as not "within the Mariners’ realistic agenda this offseason."

As with most teams, the Seattle Mariners appear to be experiencing apprehension over the astronomical sum that the 29-year-old might be looking for. Ohtani is expected to garner offers of up to $500 million, and Kramer argued that the Mariners' funds are already stretched thin.

2022 AL Rookie of the Year winner Julio Rodriguez will be making $210 million, under the extension signed by the center fielder in 2022. Additionally, pitchers like Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray will also cost the team hundreds of millions.

For a host of reasons, the Mariners were seen as a top candidate to lock down the departing Los Angeles Angels star. Before he came to MLB in 2017, Shohei Ohtani said that he wanted to play on the West Coast. Ohtani also has contacts in Seattle, having spent an offseason there, and has described the city as "beautiful".

The news will come as a massive let-down for Mariners fans. During the 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in July, thousands of Seattle fans serenaded Ohtani during an at-bat, chanting in unison to "come to Seattle".

Despite missing the last month of the 2023 season on account of injury, Shohei Ohtani put up a performance deserving of his AL MVP Award. In addition to leading the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging, and total bases, Ohtani went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts.

Shohei Ohtani's price tag will serve as a deterrent for many clubs

Whether or not Ohtani would fit on the Mariners roster is secondary, as the star's anticipated price tag is already evoking caution from clubs. While it may not be very democratic, it appears as though only deep-pocketed teams like the Dodgers or New York Yankees might stand a chance.

Unless Ohtani is willing to take a massive paycut, many more teams might reach the same conclusion regarding the star as the Mariners have in coming weeks.

