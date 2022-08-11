"F**k, we gotta deal with this now" - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter recalls Alex Rodriguez owing up to using steroids in 2009

For the first time in MLB history, Derek Jeter opened up about his former teammate Alex Rodriguez's saga with steroid usage. Jeter spoke about it in the sixth episode of his multi-part docuseries, "The Captain," which aired on August 4.

In February 2009, Alex confessed to taking steroids while he was playing for the Texas Rangers.

In an interview with ESPN, Alex Rodriguez said, "When I arrived in Texas in 2001, I felt an enormous amount of pressure. I felt like I had all the weight of the world on top of me and I needed to perform, and perform at a high level every day."

"Back then, [baseball] was a different culture. It was very loose. I was young. I was stupid. I was naive. And I wanted to prove to everyone that I was worth being one of the greatest players of all time. I did take a banned substance. And for that, I am very sorry and deeply regretful."

In the sixth episode of "The Captain," Derek Jeter addressed the controversy and his reaction toward the chaos:

"Another distraction. Like, f---, we gotta deal with this now? That was my reaction."

As the captain of the New York Yankees, the only thing he was concerned about was leading the MLB team to the World Series minus any distractions.

After owning up to his mistake, Alex Rodriguez had to publicly apologize at the Spring Training facility in front of the Yankees players.

Derek Jeter recalled that day and said:

"I didn’t want to be there. I don’t think anyone wanted to be there. I’m sure he didn’t want to be there, you know what I mean? We got to answer questions about it, man, and I did not like to answer questions that didn’t have to do with what was going on on the field."

Jeter added:

"I was like, I don’t want to talk about this s--- anymore. But it wasn’t something that you could just end like that."

Derek Jeter has always steered clear of controversy. Clearly, he was unwilling to get involved in an infamous scandal that could have hampered his career and reputation.

Derek Jeter's concern vanished after the New York Yankees went onto win the World Series in 2009

After Alex Rodriguez's steroid controversy speared its head all over the media, Derek's biggest concern was that it might hamper the team's performance on the field.

Nevertheless, the New York Yankees went on to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies to bag the prestigious World Series championship in 2009.

