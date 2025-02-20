"F**k Justin Turner"; "Just awful and unfortunate" - Fans aghast as Cubs make shocking Alexander Canario move

The Chicago Cubs have had a busy offseason and they recently added Justin Turner on a one-year free-agent deal. They are loading up on veteran talent in an attempt to improve the roster but they also have one of the best farm systems in baseball.

To make room for Turner, it was reported by Marquee Sports Network on Thursday that the team has designated Alexander Canario for assignment. The move was a surprising one for many Cubs fans, who shared their opinions on X.

"Even when he was with the Cubs he got basically zero at bats. That's just awul and unfortunate," one fan wrote.

Others wished Canario would have gotten more playing time with Chicago.

"Ross sat him for weeks, bad management," a fan commented.

"Why did we trade Kris Bryant for this guy then not give him a chance," another fan commented.

However, some took a shot at Turner and other members of the roster.

"F**k Justin Turner," one fan wrote.

"I now don't want Justin Turner. How wasn't there anyone else to cut?" one fan commented.

"Why would we do this? What are we doing?" another fan .wrote.

Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer shares details about club's finances

The Chicago Cubs were hoping to land Alex Bregman in free agency but had to turn to Justin Turner when they missed out. Cubs President Jed Hoyer spoke to reporters on Feb. 13 and MLB insider Bruce Levine reported about what he said.

"Cubs (GM) Jed Hoyer said he had many, many emails and text with owner Tom Ricketts about money availability for Alex Bregman. Cubs will not defer money any longer on contract offers. The team is still paying Jason Heyward and Jon Lester on deferred deals," Levine tweeted.

Alexander Canario will look to get an opportunity with a new team, while Chicago will head to next season with the addition of a veteran infielder on its roster.

