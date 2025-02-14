After losing Alex Bregman to Red Sox, Cubs president reveals disturbing 'money availability' details

The Chicago Cubs made several big moves this offseason, with the biggest acquisition being adding outfielder Kyle Tucker via trade. Alex Bregman was also a target of theirs, and many rumors connected him to join the Cubs in the NL Central.

Bregman has signed a three-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, as the Cubs were not willing to match Boston's offer. On Feb. 13, MLB insider Bruce Levine commented that the Cubs' financial decision ultimately kept them from acquiring Alex Bregman.

"Cubs (GM) Jed Hoyer said he had many, many emails and text with owner Tom Ricketts about money availability for Alex Bregman. Cubs will not defer money any longer on contract offers. The team is still paying Jason Heyward and Jon Lester on deferred deals." -Bruce Levine

A direct quote from Jed Hoyer was not available, but Levine felt comfortable enough about his conversations to share this information on X (formerly Twitter). The Chicago Cubs did make a contract offer to Alex Bregman, but they were unable to match the Red Sox's offer since they wouldn't defer any money.

Bregman was an All-Star third baseman with the Houston Astros and played a pivotal role in their two World Series titles. The Red Sox have also made several moves this offseason as they attempt to keep pace with the New York Yankees.

Chicago Cubs GM Jed Hoyer Hints at Shota Imanaga Starting in Tokyo

The Chicago Cubs were big spenders last offseason, signing Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. Chicago will open the season in Tokyo against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Jed Hoyer hinted at who will likely take the mound.

Speaking to Marquee Sports Network on February 9th, and was asked a question about Shota Imanaga.

“I’m sure that, provided everything is on schedule, he’ll (Shota Imanaga) be pitching over there. What game, I don't know.”

Shota Imanaga was the ace of the Cubs staff last season and will look to improve on his numbers in year two. Although the Chicago Cubs missed out on signing Alex Bregman, they are still one of the favorites to win the NL Central Division this season.

