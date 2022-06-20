“F**k Yeah!“ - Boston Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta pumped up after striking out 10 at Fenway

Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox should be cautiously optimistic. The team has slowly been climbing the rankings after an abysmal start to the season that saw them assume last place in their division, the American League East, in April.

They now have a record of 36-31 and are in fourth place in the division. Pitching — and pitching consistency — has been a huge part of their gradual ascendance. The Red Sox team ERA has improved from 3.38 to an ERA of well over 5 in the last month. Starters like Nick Pivetta have been showing up huge for them.

Nick Pivetta goes seven innings of the Red Sox, striking out 10 to earn seventh win of the season

The Boston Red Sox are competing with the Tampa Bay Rays for the third spot in their division. Going into the game yesterday, Tampa Bay was one game ahead of the Red Sox in the rankings.

That's why yesterday's meeting with the Cardinals was so important for the Red Sox. Getting the start was Canadian Nick Pivetta. Pivetta began the 2022 season on a bit of a sour note.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Since May 7, Nick Pivetta has made 9 starts and is 1st in MLB in wins (7), 5th in ERA (1.77), 4th in WHIP (0.84), and 2nd in innings (61) and strikeouts (61) out of the 73 starters who qualify. Since May 7, Nick Pivetta has made 9 starts and is 1st in MLB in wins (7), 5th in ERA (1.77), 4th in WHIP (0.84), and 2nd in innings (61) and strikeouts (61) out of the 73 starters who qualify. https://t.co/hjJau9VIY6

Nick Pivetta began the 2022 season with an ERA of 8.27 and a record 0-3 in the month of April. Alex Cora, the Red Sox skipper, apparently warned Pivetta that his role as a starter would be in question if his numbers did not improve.

Improved, they did. Pivetta went 4-1 in the month of May with an ERA of 2.11. Yesterday, to draw within a half-game of the Tampa Bay Rays, Pivetta hurled seven innings of one-run ball, striking out 10 St. Louis Cardinals hitters.

A video has emerged of Pivetta visibly fired up after his 10th strikeout in the seventh inning of play at Fenway Park between the two teams.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nothing like a good "FUCK YEAH" from a hyped pitcher Nothing like a good "FUCK YEAH" from a hyped pitcher https://t.co/ICi6K2xL0b

An RBI single to left field in the top of the fourth inning was the only run Pivetta conceded all day. The Red Sox would go on to win the game 6-4.

