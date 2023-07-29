Fact Check: Are MLB Attendances up in 2023 due to rule changes? Analyzing the impact of Commissioner's decision

MLB attendances are one of the most important measures of success that the league has. After the introduction of sweeping rule changes ahead of the 2023 season, many wondered if fans would be more hesitant about coming to the ballpark.

After narrowly avoiding a lockout due to the expiration of the CBA, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred assembled an 8-person "Competition Committee." The role of this was to examine the current state of the game, and recommend possible changes,

Recommend they did. Before long, fans got word of several new rule changes. Partial bans on defensive shifts and larger base sizes were revealed. However, the pitch clock was by far the most controversial. Under the new clock, pitchers now have fifteen to twenty seconds to deliver their pitch. Conversely, batters must be ready to hit by the eight-second mark.

"MLB Attendance Up Nearly 9% in 2023 After Rule Changes; Highest Since 1998 | Bleacher Report" - The Baseball Collective

Fortunately for Rob Manfred and his committee, MLB attendances are skyrocketing. According to studies, 36.2 million fans watched a live game so far this season, an increase from 33.4 million at this time last year. Many credit the pitch clock, which has shortened average game times from 3:04 in 2022 to 2:38 this year.

The record MLB attendances are reflected in individual team ticket sales. In June, the Cincinnati Reds drew about 127,000 fans for a three-game weekend series against the Atlanta Braves, setting a franchise record.

In addition to shorter games, offense has been booming. 2023 has witnessed nearly one whole more run on average. Additionally, stolen bases are at the highest level since the 1980s.

"Rob Manfred has officially received a four-year extension as MLB commissioner that lasts until January 2029 (via @EvanDrellich)" - Talkin' Baseball

As usual, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best MLB attendances figures. To date, over 2.3 million individuals have shuffled into Dodger Stadium since the season began during the final week of March.

Are Rob Manfred's rules to thank for increase in MLB attendances?

While the factors are likely plentiful, there can be no doubt that Manfred's new regulations have played somewhat of a role. Ratings and viewership on various national sports channels has also spiked. To be certain, fans like to watch runs, the pitch clock has sped things up, and genuinely bettered the viewing experience. Although there will certainly be challenges in the future to deal with, one can definetly extrapolate that the league's attendance numbers is in a rather healthy spot.