Fact Check: Are the Nationals refusing to pay $110,000,000 to Stephen Strasburg? Retiring star's exit hits snag

Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg announced his retirement two weeks ago. He was shut down from all baseball activities in June with severe nerve damage and decided it was time.

While Strasburg never made an official announcement, the Nationals were set to have a press conference on September 9 to honor his career. Unfortunately, that ceremony will not happen as Strasburg and the organization disagree over what he is owed.

Initially, the Nationals agreed to pay Stephen Strasburg the full contract amount. For whatever reason, they have had a change of heart and are seeking to change the terms of his retirement.

Washington did not give Strasburg or his team of representatives a reason for their sudden change of heart. This situation could get a lot worse before anything gets resolved.

If it were not for injuries, Stephen Strasburg may have been one of the best

Stephen Strasburg was one of the more-hyped prospects in the league at the time he was making his start. He was selected as the first overall pick in the 2009 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. When healthy, he was feared on the mound.

Strasburg was a three-time All-Star and helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series. He was the World Series MVP and signed a seven-year, $245 million contract after that.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, Strasburg has pitched in only eight games since coming off that World Series victory in 2019. He had surgery to correct carpal tunnel neuritis; the following season, he was dealing with a shoulder injury. This last season, he has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome, for which he has undergone surgery.

Injuries over his career have plagued Strasburg. There is no telling the career he would have had if he had been able to stay healthy.