Fact Check: Did Alex Bregman fire back at AI Michaels 'trash can' jibe? Uncovering the truth behind the viral claim

In a recent NFL game, Alex Bregman's Houston Astros were shouted out, but not in a good way. Announcer Al Michaels heard a loud sound during the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. The announcer heard it and offered up a joke:

"Somebody's pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town."

Alex Bregman supposedly caught wind of this (as did most, since it was a bit of a viral moment) and offered up a response that also went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bregman reportedly called out Michaels for his removal from the NFL playoff slate, saying:

"We made the playoffs this year... Al won't."

Did he actually say this? The viral tweet above seems to indicate that he did say that.

Did Alex Bregman troll Al Michaels?

No, Alex Bregman never said anything in response. This was a harsh response from the player, but it didn't happen. The report above is not from a legitimate account.

Alex Bregman did not call out Al Michaels

The tweet is from a known parody account called MLB on FAX. They are a comedic X account (formerly Twitter) that tries to fool fans into thinking outrageous things by posing as MLB on FOX. There's a distinct difference.

With the onset of Elon Musk's Twitter Blue, they were able to buy a blue check mark, which often indicates some sort of authority. However, this is not a respected outlet and this is not a true news outlet.

They also recently broke a completely false Mike Trout trade report, but no such thing happened. Anything that comes from this outlet is not true, as they are just trying to fool fans with fake reports and salacious quotes like the one above.

As far as anyone knows, the Houston Astros' 3B didn't say anything and doesn't have a response to being mentioned by the NFL broadcaster. He might not have appreciated the joke, but he certainly didn't come after the NFL titan for his joke.

