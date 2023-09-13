Fact Check: Did Alex Rodriguez snitch on other MLB players? Bombshell report reveals new details of steroid scandal

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been called several things throughout his life, including a liar and a cheater, but now according to a recent ESPN report, snitch can be added to that list. In a bombshell report written by Senior ESPN Writer Mike Fish, the polarizing former All-Star revealed to DEA agents that several former stars were steroid users.

Within the incredible report, Fish details that in 2014, Alex Rodriguez told federal agents that Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and "one other All-Star" were also using performance-enhancing drugs.

"A cheater who is also a snitch? Say it ain't so..." - @oshack

On January 29, 2014, the former Texas Rangers All-Star reportedly snitched on Manny Ramirez, Ryan Braun, and another unnamed player to two assistant U.S. Department of Justice attorneys and seven DEA agents. During the interview, he was granted “Queen for a Day”, which protected him from any legal prosecution in exchange for any information shared.

A-Rod was on pace to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time, however, his reputation and accomplishments became tainted forever thanks to his use of steroids. Although he had not admitted it publicly at the time, during the first meeting with the agents, Alex Rodriguez admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs which he purchased from Anthony Bosch.

"Alex Rodriguez is a snitch! Tried to rat out teammates and other players to cover his own butt. Not cool bro! Take your millions and hide." - @SteveKent34

Bosch, who founded Biogenesis, was reportedly receiving $12,000 per month from Rodriguez in exchange for a variety of PED procedures, including gummies and creams. These purchases were made during the 2010-2012 seasons when he was a member of the New York Yankees.

Alex Rodriguez will likely never find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame because of his confirmed steroid usage

In arguably the most shocking and headline-grabbing stories in baseball history, Rodriguez's decision to admit his use of steroids rocked the MLB. While he was a polarizing player before the PED scandals came out thanks to his attitude and playboy lifestyle, many changed their minds on the former MVP.

A three-time MVP and 14-time All-Star, Rodriguez was a lock to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when first eligible. Now, it appears that one of the best hitters in baseball history may never find himself enshrined forever in bronze.

Given the fact that Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Roger Clemens have yet to be voted into the Hall of Fame, it's clear that A-Rod will face the same hurdles among voters.

