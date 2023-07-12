Why is Barry Bonds not in the Hall of Fame? Ex-MLB hitter pleads induction, saying league 'vindicated' him

Former All-Star left fielder Barry Bonds had a remarkable career spanning 22 seasons in MLB. He made a significant impact on the league, both with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants.

Bonds' dominance in the National League earned him an unprecedented seven NL Most Valuable Player awards. Additionally, he earned an impressive 12 Silver Slugger Awards, highlighting his offensive prowess.

His most notable record is the all-time career home run mark of 762. He shattered the single-season home run record in 2001 by crushing an unprecedented 73 home runs, surpassing the previous mark of 70 set by Mark McGwire in 1998.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bonds, despite his record-breaking feats, is shrouded in controversy, particularly due to his involvement in the PED scandal. His link to performance-enhancing drugs became a central focus and tarnished his reputation.

In 2007, he was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was accused of lying to a grand jury in 2003 during the federal investigation of BALCO (Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative). The accusations revolved around Bonds' alleged use of steroids and knowledge of their distribution in the MLB community.

Initially facing charges of perjury, Bonds experienced a complex legal battle. The perjury charges were eventually dropped, but he was still convicted of obstruction of justice in 2011.

The conviction stemmed from Bonds' evasive and misleading answers during the investigation. However, in 2015, his conviction was overturned by a panel of judges who concluded that his evasive answers did not fall within the scope of obstruction of justice.

Nevertheless, Bonds' association with performance-enhancing drugs affected his chances of being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. According to the rules of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, a player needs to receive at least 75% of the vote to gain induction.

Bonds' eligibility spanned ten years, from 2013 to 2022, but he fell short of the required threshold each year.

Barry Bonds makes case for place in Baseball Hall of Fame: "I was vindicated'

Texas Rangers vs San Francisco Giants, Game 1

In the popular podcast "Hollywood Swingin'" with hosts Stephen Bishop and Jerry Hairston Jr., baseball legend Barry Bonds opened up about his thoughts regarding his exclusion from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

When asked if the repeated Hall of Fame snub still bothered him, Barry Bonds responded thoughtfully, saying:

"I'm human. I'm not some wall sitting up here (who) doesn't care. But at the same time, I also know who I am. And the thing is that people have to understand ... I was vindicated. I went to the court. I was in federal court, and I won my case, 100 percent."

He added:

"Where is the vindication of me in my own sport? That's what bothers me."

In 2022, Barry Bonds faced another setback in his bid to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Contemporary Baseball Era committee, responsible for evaluating players from the 1970s onward, voted on Bonds' eligibility in December. Unfortunately for Bonds, he fell significantly short of the required 12 votes from the 16-person committee.

Barry Bonds' next opportunity to get inducted to Cooperstown through the committee will be in 2026.

Poll : 0 votes