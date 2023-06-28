Fact Check: Did Anthony Volpe’s offense turnaround after meal with Austin Wells? Yankees rookie’s recent surge explored

New York Yankees rookie Anthony Volpe has recently turned it around offensively after seeing a bit of a slump. In his last five games, Volpe has turned up the heat hitting 5-13.

Volpe can thank Austin Wells for his recent success. Wells and Volpe were teammates in Somerset last season, and the two are close friends. Wells is staying with the Volpe family for a second consecutive season.

During an off day over dinner, the two reviewed Anthony Volpe's batting stance. Wells noticed his stance was more open than the previous year and told Volpe to return to his batting stance from last year.

wRC+: Anthony Volpe (163) Yankees ___ leaders since June 13th:AVG: Anthony Volpe (.314)OPS: Anthony Volpe (.929)HR: Billy McKinney (3)RBI: Billy McKinney (6)R: Jake Bauers (5)BB%: Anthony Volpe (14.6)wRC+: Anthony Volpe (163) https://t.co/9w4VplMYS4

Since June 13th, Volpe has the team's highest batting average, OPS, BB%, and wRC+. He's returned to the player that was crushing balls during spring training. This is exactly what the Yankees need with Aaron Judge on the sideline.

Anthony Volpe and the young guys are keeping this team on track

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Yankees have looked lost with Aaron Judge on the IL with a torn ligament in his toe. The team's offense has been stale as core players have been struggling to pick up the slack.

Guys like Giancarlo Stanton haven't been able to get the ball rolling. In his last five games, he is 1-17 with six strikeouts. Another player struggling in the box lately is DJ LeMahieu. In his last five games, he's hitting 2-18.

One player besides Anthony Volpe, who has been hot, has been Billy McKinney. He had the task to replace Aaron Judge and has really stepped up to the plate.

Goat. Billy McKinney as Judge’s replacement:— .320/.346/.660— 1.006 OPS— 175 wRC+— 4 HR— 7 RBIGoat. https://t.co/1kbE2Nyj8d

With the young guys getting hot, the Bronx Bombers need some of their veterans to follow suit. They can't wait for Judge to return. There's no telling when he will return and how much time it will take to knock the rust off.

