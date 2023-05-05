Fact Check: Did Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan teach Tiger Woods how to flirt with women at a New York club?

Without question, Tiger Woods is the most famous golfer in the history of the sport. As the most well-known athlete in the sport's history, it may come as a surprise that a younger Tiger was timid when it came to approaching women at the club. Considering his later controversies, it certainly may shock some fans to know that he needed encouragement from Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan to talk to women.

In a 2016 ESPN profile about the iconic golfer, one of the most interesting tidbits that came from the piece was an incident about Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter teaching Tiger how to flirt with women following the death of his father.

While Tiger has had a sexual bravado about him, he has reportedly been awkward around women. In the piece, it was explained how it was actually with the help of sports icons Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan who helped him flirt with women.

In an incident one night at a club in New York, Woods was out with Jeter and Jordan, with the Yankees and Bulls stars circulating, talking to attractive woman after attractive woman.

At one point in the night, in the middle of his admiration of their abilities to speak to women with confidence, Tiger walked up to them and asked the question, “What do you do to talk to girls?”

According to the piece, Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan looked at one another confused. "Go tell ’em you’re Tiger Woods," they said. The two legends told him that leaning into his fame and stature should make talking to women a simple, stress-free situation.

Tiger Woods' squeaky clean image was transformed as sex addiction derailed his reputation and marriage

A highly publicized affair not only tore his family apart, but also damaged his reputation. Not only was Tiger caught having an affair, he emerged as a serial cheater after an onslaught of porn stars, strippers, escorts and party girls said they, too, had been having sex with Tiger.

Given the many controversies that later came to light, it appeared that Tiger took that advice to heart, becoming a notorious womanizer. The stories that later came about Woods and his infidelity tarnished his once "golden child" image.

