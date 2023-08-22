Fact Check: Did Dodger Stadium flood? Exploring truth behind viral images from Tropical Storm Hilary

We have always been told to not believe everything we see on the internet, however, recent photos of Dodger Stadium were too intriguing to ignore. Following the onslaught of Tropical Storm Hilary on the city of Los Angeles, photos began to circulate online that looked as if the iconic baseball stadium was surrounded by a sea of rainwater.

While many began to suspect that Dodger Stadium and the surrounding area had flooded, with the parking lot seemingly underwater. However, this theory has since been debunked, with Los Angeles Times photographer Robert Gauthier setting the record straight.

According to Gauthier, who took the most recent viral photos of the area around the stadium, what appeared to be flooding was simply the reflection created by the wet ground.

Given the amount of damage created by Tropical Storm Hilary, it is unsurprising that many online users believed that the stadium truly could have been underwater. Thankfully, this was merely the result of an optical illusion created by the reflection of the water-soaked area around the parking lot of the Los Angeles Dodgers ballpark.

Dodger Stadium has endured several natural disasters

Since the stadium opened on April 10, 1962, the now iconic ballpark has not only withstood the record-setting downpour but several other prominent natural disasters. While not an everyday event, earthquakes have been known to hit California. One recent earthquake that hit Stadium came during the 2019 season when a 7.1 scale quake rocked Southern California.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, long-time closer Kenley Jansen said of the moment, “I thought, ‘Am I trippin’ or am I getting sick or something?’ I ran into the training room [and asked], ‘Did y’all feel same thing I’m feeling?’ Next thing you know you see everything is shaking. Definitely not a fun moment.”