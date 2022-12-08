Kenley Jansen Stats: A look at the new Red Sox pitcher's career record

Kenley Jansen has signed with the Boston Red Sox for a 2-year deal worth a reported $32 million. The former Atlanta Braves closer will hope to relieve some of the pitching woes that the Sox encountered in 2022.

Jansen, born in Curacao, signed with the LA Dodgers as an international free agent in 2010 and made his MLB debut the same year. By his third season in the MLB, he had become a regular closer for the Dodgers, registering 25 saves in 2012.

In 2016, he recorded his 162nd career save in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform, breaking Eric Gagne's previous franchise record. The following season, Jansen was re-signed by the Dodgers to a five-year, $80 million contract.

Upon the expiration of his Dodgers contract, he signed with the Atlanta Braves. Growing up in Curacao, Jansen watched Braves games on TBS and was a massive fan of 1990s Braves icon Andruw Jones.

In 2011, Jansen was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. The condition worsened and he underwent treatment in Los Angeles to fix his coronary veins that produced an irregular beat due to dehydration. Jansen has since been cleared of related medical issues.

Jansen uses a cut fastball as the main pitch in his arsenal. He typically throws it around the 95 mph mark but occasionally gets it up to around 97 or 98 mph. He also has one of the highest strikeout percentages in the MLB, consistently throwing over 70% of his pitches for strikes.

Going into the 2023 season, Kenley Jansen has 391 saves in his career, meaning that he will very likely obtain number 400 in a Red Sox unifrom next season. For the Boston Red Sox, Jansen will be an important part of the team as he seeks to re-energize the bullpen.

Kenley Jansen joins a Red Sox team that will likely struggle in 2023

The Red Sox finished dead last in the AL East in 2022. Now, with the departure of Xander Bogaerts, it seems they are not expected to do much better next season. We can only hope, for the Sox's sake, that Jansen will allow them to retain more leads in 2023, thus winning them more games.

