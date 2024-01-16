Fact Check: Did ex-MLB star Doug Bochtler steal drinks from fans regularly? Looking back at former reliever's unconventional methods

Former MLB relief pitcher Doug Bochtler may not be a household name, but during his time with the San Diego Padres, he became a fan favorite. The pitcher from West Palm Beach, Florida earned his folk-hero status during his time with the San Diego Padres because of his antics while there was a pitching change.

Doug Bochtler may have etched his name in the MLB history books for his now-infamous practical joke. During San Diego Padres games when the opposition made a pitching change in a tight situation, the PA announcer would play the theme song from the hit action movie Mission Impossible.

At this time, the song became notable for two reasons. The first being that the song was ideal for the difficult situation that the opposition was facing. The second reason was that the song was a cue for Bochtler to jump into action. The relief pitcher would discreetly make his way from the bullpen to the side wall near the fans.

Bochtler would then do his best Ethan Hunt impression to make his way close to the fans. Once there, and undetected Bochtler would slowly take drinks from underneath the feet of fans without them knowing. This innocent prank by the former San Diego Padres pitcher has lived on well past the end of his MLB career, which saw him retire in 2000.

A closer look at the MLB career of Doug Bochtler, the infamous beer bandit

Bochtler was selected by the Montreal Expos (Washington Nationals) in the 9th round of the 1989 MLB Draft from Indian River State College. The pitcher made his MLB debut in 1995 at 25 years old as a member of the San Diego Padres. The former pitcher spent six seasons in the MLB. Four of those were spent with the Padres, before making his way around the league.

Prior to his retirement in 2000, Bochtler spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Kansas City Royals. After his playing career, he shifted to coaching, landing various gigs with the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers. He finished his MLB career with a 9-18 record, a 4.57 ERA, and 215 strikeouts over 260.0 innings.

