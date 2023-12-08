Fact Check: Did George Brett cheat against the Yankees? Uncovering the infamous 'pine tar incident' that tainted Royals icon's career

Kansas City Royals legend George Brett was an outstanding slugger and a vibrant infielder. Yes, this incident will always overshadow his accomplishments. But, because it happened, it's a noteworthy chapter from Brett's Hall of Fame career in the big leagues.

In the summer of 1983, on July 24, the Yankees took on the Royals in a regular-season series at the Yankee Stadium. Little did the baseball fans know that this game would be one for the books.

In the top of the ninth inning, New York led by a run when it struck out another batter. Kansas had registered two outs with a runner on base when George Brett stepped up to the plate.

Brett took a mighty swing at an off-speed pitch by fellow HOF Rich "Goose" Gossage and deposited the baseball into the stands. The lefty slugger gave Kansas an unimaginable lead toward the death.

Oddly enough, the Yankees manager back then, Billy Martin, pointed at the handle of Brett's bat, revealing excessive pine tar. He expressed that this exceeded the limits mandated by the MLB rulebook to the home plate umpire, Tim McClelland.

McClelland picked up the bat and measured the level of pine tar against the home plate, which is 17 inches. He found it in excess, canceled Brett's home run and signaled him out. The game was over, and the Yankees won the game.

The audience did notice Brett fuming with anger. The Royals objected right away.

Lee MacPhail, president of the American League, concurred less than a week later. He reversed the ruling and gave Brett his home run back. This implied that there was still more of the game to be played. About 1,200 supporters arrived to watch the finish on August 18 at the exact location but with different umpires.

"Hall of Famer George Brett thought he "kind of walked out" of the dugout during his infamous pine tar incident. MLB Network presents “Brett,” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET." - MLBNtework

George Brett: A living sport legend

In his MVP season of 1980, the American former professional baseball third baseman hit over 3,000 hits. The one-club man, the Kansas City Royals, won three batting titles and was the 1985 World Series winner. Although "the Pine Tar game" did not define his career, it is talked about even today.

"October 10, 1980: George Brett hits a three-run home run in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Royals sweep the Yankees and win their first American League pennant" - Royals

