Fact Check: Did Hank Aaron receive death threats during glittering MLB career? Exploring shocking series of events involving the baseball icon

Although baseball appeared to be easy for Hammerin' Hank Aaron, the world outside of the game was more difficult for the Hall of Fame slugger. There is no denying that Aaron is one of the greatest baseball players in history, something that was not universally embraced by the baseball community during his playing career.

"I thought that everybody hated me." Hank Aaron received countless racist letters and death threats leading up to HR No. 715. In this @wsbtv interview, he reflects on his mother's words that got him through it: "God gave you the ability to play baseball" - @sportsbycourt

Arguably the greatest power-hitter in MLB history, during his career Hank Aaron was clobbering baseball like never seen before. On April 8, 1974, Aaron slugged the 715th home run of his career, doing so in an Atlanta Braves uniform. Although he finished his career with 755 total home runs, number 715 was significant in more ways than one.

In the lead-up to Aaron hitting his 715th career home run, the then 40-year-old had received hundreds of letters that were not only hate mail, but a number of the letters were actually death threats. Some racist baseball fans did not want to see Aaron surpass Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs, however, he did so at the age of 40 years old.

"Today in 1974, Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth on the career homerun list with number 715. #TodayInSports #OTD" - @TodayInSportsCo

Aaron was such a dominant hitter throughout his career, eventually finishing his career with a whopping 755 home runs. Depending on who you ask, Aaron's home run tally still stands as the all-time record. This is because although he was eventually surpassed by San Francisco Giants superstar Barry Bonds, his connection to PED usage has left many doubting its legitimacy.

Hank Aaron holds one of the least desirable records in the world

Although Aaron remains one of the most beloved figures in MLB history, he does officially hold a dubious record. The hard-hitting Hall of Famer officially holds the Guinness World Record for most mail received by any private citizen in one year, as he received an estimated 900,000, with at least a third of them condemning him for passing Babe Ruth and his home run record.

