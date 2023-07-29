Fact Check: Did Max Scherzer get traded? Veteran pitcher acquired by the Texas Rangers, pending his approval

Max Scherzer is headed to Texas. Reports state that the New York Mets have traded the veteran pitcher to the Texas Rangers. This comes days after Scherzer talked with the front office about the direction the team is headed.

The trade is nearly a done deal. Scherzer still has to waive his no-trade clause, but sources surrounding the situation believe that will not be a problem. Scherzer likes the organization, and they are in a good spot, sitting first in the American League West.

Landing Scherzer is huge for the Rangers. They lost their ace Jacob deGrom as he had surgery to fix a torn UCL in his right elbow. Despite this, the rotation has been strong.

Max Scherzer will slot in with Jon Gray, Martin Perez, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heany. This will be a strong rotation when Scherzer joins the club. It will be tough for opposing hitters to score runs off the Rangers moving forward.

Adding Max Scherzer makes the Texas Rangers much scarier

Many around the league knew the Texas Rangers were looking for arms, but few could have expected them to land Max Scherzer.

Scherzer has been solid for the New York Mets this season. In 19 starts, he has compiled a 9-4 record with a 4.01 ERA on 107.2 innings of work. While he is not the pitcher he once was, he is still extremely effective.

Texas will have to keep a close eye on Scherzer. He has dealt with neck spasms this season. One was so bad that it scratched him from a scheduled start in May. If Scherzer can stay healthy, he should give the Rangers quality starts.

Do not sleep on the Rangers. They look like a complete team that has what it takes to go far this season.