Fact Check: Did MLB once set the diamond on fire during the World Series? Exploring field repair methods in 1925

"They make them like that anymore" has been inaccurately applied to several things in life, however, the 1925 World Series is the living embodiment of this saying. During the deciding Game 7 of the 1925 final between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Senators, the MLB resorted to an extreme measure to make sure the game continued as scheduled.

The iconic Forbes Field played home to one of the craziest moments in World Series history, however, the incident occurred before the game itself actually began. The infield was in a rough state from the rainy conditions that had hit Pittsburgh all day, this left the MLB to resort to something never seen before. The stadium crew on-hand soaked the infield in gasoline, setting it ablaze.

MLB Cathedrals @MLBcathedrals Forbes Field in Pittsburgh was a little soggy before Game 7 of the 1925 World Series between the #Pirates and Senators so, with a capacity crowd on hand, they doused the infield with gasoline and set that shit on fire. Forbes Field in Pittsburgh was a little soggy before Game 7 of the 1925 World Series between the #Pirates and Senators so, with a capacity crowd on hand, they doused the infield with gasoline and set that shit on fire. https://t.co/KVuez9a7Ys

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Forbes Field in Pittsburgh was a little soggy before Game 7 of the 1925 World Series between the #Pirates and Senators so, with a capacity crowd on hand, they doused the infield with gasoline and set that shit on fire." - @MLBcathedrals

Now when a game is delayed by severe weather, modern teams and their grounds crews roll a giant tarp over the field to protect the playing field. Apparently, this was not something anyone thought of nearly 100 years ago, instead opting to simply light the field on fire in an attempt to dry out the playing surface.

It's easy to imagine that if the 2023 Pittsburgh Pirates elected to light the infield of PNC Park on fire, it would not only damage one of the most beautiful stadiums in the MLB but likely result in heavy fines and potential lawsuits.

More history was made during the 1925 World Series aside from lighting the field on fire

While the 1925 finals may now best be remembered for the bold idea of setting the ground on fire, there was more history created by the time everything was said and done. The Pittsburgh Pirates went on to not only win Game 7 and secure the title, but they also became the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win a postseason series.

Pittsburgh Pirates History @HistoryPirates Pie Traynor warms up before Game 1 of the 1925 World Series between the Pirates and Washington Senators at Forbes Field on October 7, 1925 Pie Traynor warms up before Game 1 of the 1925 World Series between the Pirates and Washington Senators at Forbes Field on October 7, 1925 https://t.co/08WbGbly36

"Pie Traynor warms up before Game 1 of the 1925 World Series between the Pirates and Washington Senators at Forbes Field on October 7, 1925" - @HistoryPirates

The now historic game featured nine different Hall of Famers. Those players and managers were Bill McKechnie, Max Carey, Kiki Cuyler, and Pie Traynor of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Stan Coveleski, Goose Goslin, Bucky Harris, Walter Johnson, and Sam Rice lacing it up for the Washington Senators.

Poll : 0 votes