Fact Check: Did the Padres present Japanese advertisements when facing Shohei Ohtani? Team’s unique marketing explored 

It is no secret that Shohei Ohtani is an enigma in MLB. He leads the league in home runs, triples, slugging percentage, OPS, OPS+, and total bases. Ohtani is showing out in the final year of his contract.

Ohtani's fanbase stretches worldwide, so the San Diego Padres decided to run out some international ads during their most recent series with the Angels. San Diego used two Japanese advertisements; one on the mound and one on the backstop.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball



Shoutout to



@Castellani2014 The Padres had Ads in Japanese for when Shohei Ohtani took the mound this week in San DiegoShoutout to @MLBMetrics for noticing this first The Padres had Ads in Japanese for when Shohei Ohtani took the mound this week in San DiegoShoutout to @MLBMetrics for noticing this first@Castellani2014 https://t.co/mm0RMAZsG7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's a smart and thoughtful gesture, as many people in Japan follow Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. The league also tries to reach an international audience with the series in Mexico and London this year.

It wouldn't be surprising if more teams adopted this strategy. Ohtani is set to become a free agent after the season if he's not traded before then. Little things like this could help Ohtani feel comfortable in another organization.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani during the second half of the season

Los Angeles Angels v San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani will be the most-watched player after the All-Star break comes to an end. Given he's in the final year of his contract, he could be traded before the deadline in August.

This has picked up steam with the recent injury to teammate Mike Trout. He fractured his hamate bone and could miss between three and seven weeks, which is devastating.

JPABaseball  @JpaBaseball Mike Trout will make be shipped to the Injured for a month after fracturing his Left Hamate after a foul ball swing. Mike Trout will make be shipped to the Injured for a month after fracturing his Left Hamate after a foul ball swing. https://t.co/uBCM28ofex

Many around the league do not expect the Angels to be all that competitive while Trout is on the IL. This has led to speculation that the Angels may be interested in getting some value for Ohtani before he hits free agency. Expect to see some big-name teams trying to take their shot at Ohtani, like the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets.

Poll : 0 votes