Fact Check: Did the Tampa Bay Rays start the green ribbon initiative after a tragic incident involving one of their players?

The Tampa Bay Rays are the hottest team in baseball. After tying a record by starting off the season with a 13-0 record, the AL East team is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Rays currently lead the league in home runs, RBIs and batting average. Their pitching has been equally as dominant, with a cumulative ERA of just 2.90; Rays pitchers also have the lowest runs against average in the league.

Fans who have watched any Tampa Bay Rays game this month will have noticed a green ribbon being worn by the players on their jerseys. This has led many to question whether or not the campaign is an invention of the team's.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The Yankees and Rays are wearing a green ribbon for Mental Health Awareness month The Yankees and Rays are wearing a green ribbon for Mental Health Awareness month https://t.co/Mm07GnZyPO

The green ribbon is a symbol that seeks to popularize and draw attention to the issue of mental health. Over the years, it has been used by various sports teams across a variety of leagues to promote causes related to mental health.

Although the Rays did not invent the campaign, the team resolved to wear a green ribbon on their left chest each May since conceiving the idea one year ago.

For the Rays, the campaign has special significance due to the tragic tale of Jean Ramirez. Ramirez worked as a bullpen catcher in the Rays organization for about a decade before tragically taking his own life in March of 2022.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez https://t.co/CSasYv7Aqm

The Rays' electric offense and stone-cold pitching has caused them to be one of the most highly regarded teams of the season, which has optimized fanfare and given the campaign some much-needed exposure.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently placed first in the entire MLB. They lead their division, the AL East, with a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the second-placed Baltimore Orioles, and a commanding 10 games on the last-placed New York Yankees.

Although not a player for the Tampa Bay Rays, Ramirez was very much a part of the team

Ramirez' time with the Rays allowed him to develop special relationships with players, managerial staff and others within the organization. As such, the team could not have picked a better way to honor one of their own. With the Rays poised to own the league this year, Ramirez is likely smiling down upon them.

