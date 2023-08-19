Fact Check: Did Wander Franco marry his wife Rachelly Paulino when she was a teenager? Old social media posts uncovered

On August 13, a bombshell report surfaced against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. According to a Dominican woman and her mother, the 22-year old star stood accused of being in a relationship with one Loredana Chevalier, who claimed to be a 14-year old girl.

Immediately, the Rays placed Franco on the restricted list as an MLB investigation was announced. Overnight, the future of one of baseball's brightest rising stars was thrown into doubt.

Franco, a native of the central Dominican city of Bani, has been with the Rays since 2021. At the time these heinous accusations surfaced against him, Wander Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. Additionally, Franco made his first MLB All-Star game this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Supposed images that prove the relationship of the baseball player Wander Franco with a minor." - ALERTAS MUNDIAL

Photos soon surfaced of the Tampa Bay Rays star with a young girl. It did not take long for observers to figure that the worst is coming. One Dominican news personality even claimed that Franco is unlikely to ever play in MLB again.

However, after some digging was done on the supposed account of the woman in question, further questions arose. Chevalier, who claims to be 14, has posted multiple images of herself drinking, driving, and caring for a child. The minimum legal age in the Dominican Republic to drink and drive is 18.

Further sleuthing from the Daily Mail on August 18 revealed that Wander Franco actually has a wife named Rachelly Paulino. The two are apparently high school sweethearts, and have two children together. Images of Franco's mother, Nancy Aybar, referring to Paulino as her "daughter in law" has been a major development in the story. Nancy, Wander's mother, is the sister of former Los Angeles Angels player Eric Aybar.

Expand Tweet

"Wander Franco’s wife revealed for first time amid allegations of improper relationship with underage women" - NYPorch Sports

Following the initial reports, the baseball world was split. Some were quick to condemn Franco, while others urged patience and were sure to reiterate that Franco is innocent until proven guilty. Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was among those to reach out to Franco in the immediate aftermath.

Wander Franco saga seems to have no end

In less than a week, the general tone of this case has shifted dramatically. After being castigated at the beginning, fault lines in the accuser's story has led many to take Franco's side. Either way, we will have to wait until the respective investigations into the matter conclude before passing any true judgement.