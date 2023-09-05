Although the Baltimore Orioles lineup features some of the most exciting talent in the MLB, it's actually retired slugger Chris Davis who is being paid the most by the team this season. The former first baseman, who last appeared in the MLB on Sept. 11, 2020, is making an estimated $14,833,333 this year from the team thanks to his deferred salary.

The Baltimore Orioles have one of the best records in the MLB, yet the most expensive player on the team has not appeared in the league in nearly three seasons. Once one of the most feared hitters in the game, Chris Davis' contract quickly became arguably the worst in the league before retiring in 2020.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The highest paid Baltimore Oriole in 2023 is Chris Davis. He's making $14,833,333 this year and will also be receiving another $56 million through 2037." - @CodifyBaseball

In 2015, Davis led the MLB with 47 home runs which helped him secure a seven-year, $161 million contract, which was the longest in team history. Quickly after signing his massive extension, however, Davis' production fell off and his deal quickly became a burden on the franchise.

Expand Tweet

"This is bonkers but in his prime Chris Davis was one of the best non-steroid raw power hitters of all time. It felt like every time he made contact the ball was going out, including his epic broken bat home run to right center at Camden Yards." - @rexevans212

After a decline in production and a string of injuries, Davis retired from the MLB. While he was no longer a playing member of the Baltimore Orioles, Davis was owed $17 million in deferred salary for the 2022 season, as well as $42 million in deferred payments from his 2016 contract. The former slugger will continue to receive some form of payment from the team until 2037.

Where does Chris Davis' 2023 salary compare to the rest of the Orioles squad?

As previously mentioned, Davis is making roughly $14,833,333 this season, which puts him over $4 million more than the next highest salary on the team's payroll. The highest-paid active member of the Baltimore Orioles is starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, whose 2023 salary is $10 million.

Veterans Adam Frazier ($8 million), Anthony Santander ($7.4 million), and Cedric Mullins ($4.1 million) are the next highest-paid active players in the team. Even though the Baltimore Orioles are one of the top teams this season, they have one of the lowest payrolls when it comes to contending clubs.