Kyle Gibson Contract: Breaking down Orioles pitcher's salary details in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles made a significant move during the Winter Meetings in 2022, signing right-handed starter Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The 35-year-old veteran brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the team, having thrown over 1,500 innings during his 10-year MLB career.

Gibson is known for his diverse arsenal of six pitches, which the Orioles’ pitching department believes will allow him to tap into a new level of performance.

The decision to sign Gibson was driven by the team’s desire to bolster their pitching staff, particularly with a focus on nurturing their young pitchers. The Orioles’ management saw Gibson as a linchpin who can cover a substantial number of innings and starts in the rotation.

Moreover, they valued his reputation as a leader on and off the field, making him an ideal fit for their roster.

How has Kyle Gibson performed with the Orioles?

In 2023, Kyle Gibson has been a reliable force for the Orioles, contributing to the team’s success with his strong performances on the mound. As of July 25, Gibson boasts an impressive 9-6 record with a 4.68 ERA.

In his most recent outing against the Minnesota Twins, he showcased his prowess by pitching seven innings and notching 11 strikeouts, matching his career high.

With the Orioles now on top of the AL East, Gibson's consistency and ability to secure victories make him a key asset for the team. As he takes the mound for his next game, he will be looking to secure his 10th win of the season.

What attracted Gibson to the Orioles, in addition to the team’s interest in him, was their pitching-friendly ballpark. The Orioles had made adjustments to their Camden Yards, moving back the left-field wall and raising its height, which is expected to benefit their pitchers.

Gibson also cited the strong infield defense and the opportunity to work with talented catcher Adley Rutschman as factors that influenced his decision to join the team.

Camden Yards has proven to be a very pitcher-friendly field, which is something that attracted Kyle Gibson to the Orioles.

The one-year deal with the Orioles offers Kyle Gibson a base salary of $10 million and includes an additional $150,000 assignment bonus if he is traded to another team.

The Baltimore Orioles remain committed to their mission of finding the right pieces to continue their growth as a team and find young talent for what has shown to be an effective rebuild thus far. The Orioles sure seem to be looking at success in the near future.

