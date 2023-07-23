Baltimore Orioles rookie Gunnar Henderson has had an incredible week. From his offensive abilities to his glove, he has been wowing Baltimore fans with his prowess.

Saturday was no different as Henderson made an incredible play at third base to get a double play against the Tampa Bay Rays. With a runner on first, Isaac Paredes hit a line drive to Henderson, who made a diving catch and threw a rocket to first.

They call third base the "hot corner" for a reason, and Henderson showed why. You must always be on your toes at third base, as many hard-hit balls are hit to the left side of the infield.

Henderson is coming off a game on Friday where he robbed Randy Arozarena of a base hit. Teams will have to keep the ball away from Henderson, as he's acting like a human vacuum.

"He's made the best play I've ever seen like 4 days in a row now," one fan posted on Reddit.

"Every day this man is doing something unbelievable. Everyone focused on Elly etc. but this guy is maybe the [most] exciting rookie in baseball," another posted.

Here are some more comments on Reddit:

Baltimore Orioles fans could not be more happy with the production they get from Gunnar Henderson. He has adjusted well to the big leagues, much like other rookies in the league now. It is impressive how ready these rookies seem to be when they get their chance.

Baltimore fans can look forward to many more plays like this from Gunnar Henderson. He has experience playing shortstop, second and third base, making him a mainstay in the lineup.

Gunnar Henderson and Baltimore Orioles have been fun to watch

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles look like serious contenders this season, especially with how they have played lately. Following their 6-5 win against the Rays, they're 60-38 in first place in the American League East.

This team is the complete package. They have good pitching, great bullpen to follow that and a great lineup of guys who will put their bodies on the line, making them a tough team to beat.

A young group of impressive players leads Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman look like established veterans. Austin Hays is another who's having a great season and was selected to his first All-Star Game.

The Orioles will look to keep up the momentum they have created. They end their series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday before taking on the Philadelphia Phillies.

