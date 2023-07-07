Fact Check: Have the Baltimore Orioles been swept in 2023? AL East upstarts impressive streak explored

The Baltimore Orioles have come out strong this season, backed by their core of young and exciting players. They currently find themselves in second in a tough American League East division,

This team plays with a "never give up" attitude, and that's apparent in their series' record. With the Tampa Bay Rays getting swept by the Philadelphia Phillies this week, Baltimore is the last team that hasn't been swept this season. The last time the Orioles were swept was back in May of 2022.

Jake Rill @JakeDRill



That leaves the On Thursday, the Rays got swept by the Phillies and the D-backs got swept by the Mets.That leaves the #Orioles as the only MLB team that has not been swept in a series during the 2023 season. On Thursday, the Rays got swept by the Phillies and the D-backs got swept by the Mets.That leaves the #Orioles as the only MLB team that has not been swept in a series during the 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles have not been swept in well over a year. That's tough to do, no matter how good a baseball team is. Given the long and grueling season, there are times when teams do not show up, but not the Orioles.

They play the game with so much young energy and passion. The mix of young talent combined with the veteran presence has made this one tough team to take down.

The Baltimore Orioles are the real deal

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The Baltimore Orioles have come out swinging this season. They're led by their young catcher Adley Rutschman, who is having another great season. He's hitting .274/.378/.420 with 11 home runs.

Another young player that is having a good season is shortstop Gunnar Henderson. He's hitting .246/.339/.465 with 13 home runs in 76 games played. He's coming off a monster game on Thursday night.

One player who has surprised everyone around the league is Aaron Hicks. His emergence at the plate after being DFA'd by the New York Yankees is incredible. In 28 games with the Yankees, Hicks hit .188/.263/.261 with one homer. In 29 games with the Orioles, Hicks is hitting .261/.370/.478 with five home runs.

Baltimore has truly been one of MLB's hottest teams over the last year.

Poll : 0 votes