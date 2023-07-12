Fact Check: Is Alex Cobb related to Ty Cobb? Connection between the Giants All-Star pitcher and MLB legend examined

Despite sharing a last name and being involved in the world of baseball, there is no known familial relationship between Alex Cobb and Ty Cobb. Alex Cobb is a highly regarded baseball pitcher currently playing for the San Francisco Giants, while Ty Cobb was a legendary baseball player from the early 20th century often regarded as one of the best players in history, and the best in the Detroit Tigers organization. Although their paths intersect in the realm of baseball, any similarities end there.

A look into the Career of Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb, born on October 7, 1987, in Boston, Massachusetts, has established himself as a dependable starting pitcher known for his strong performances on the mound. He attended Vero Beach High School in Florida, where his exceptional baseball skills were evident. In 2006, the Tampa Bay Rays selected him in the fourth round of the MLB Draft. After some time in the minor leagues, Cobb made his MLB Debut on May 2011, and quickly proved himself as a consistent and reliable starter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Cobb during the 2023 All-Star-Game in Seattle.

However, injuries hampered Cobb’s progress in subsequent seasons, limiting his playing time and impacting his overall performance. Despite these setbacks, he remained determined and worked hard to overcome his injuries and return to form. In 2018, Cobb signed a four-year contract with the Baltimore Orioles, where he continued to showcase his resilience and skill, even in the face of challenges with a struggling team.

A look into the life and career of Ty Cobb.

On the other hand, Ty Cobb, born on December 1886, was an exceptional American professional baseball player. He earned legendary status primarily through his career with the Detroit Tigers from 1905 to 1928. He held the highest career batting average in MLB history at .366 and had a record 892 stolen bases. Despite his controversial reputation, Cobb’s talent and influence on baseball are unquestionable, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

Ty Cobbs’s plaque at Comercia Park in Detroit.

Although Alex Cobb and Ty Cobb share the same last name and are involved in baseball, there is no documented evidence of any familial connection between them. Their similarities are limited to their shared surname and profession, and there is no known personal or blood relationship between them.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Poll : 0 votes