Fact Check: Is Bartolo Colon retired? Mets announce upcoming ceremony for legendary pitcher 

Bartolo Colon will officially retire as a member of the New York Mets on Sunday, September 17, as announced by the club. Furthermore, the first 15,000 fans attending the game will receive a "Big Sexy" commemorated long-sleeve shirt.

Colon spent 21 seasons in the big leagues. He was signed as an amateur free agent in 1993 with the now-Cleveland Guardians. In 21 seasons, he has been a member of 11 different teams.

Bartolo Colon was a fan favorite nearly everywhere he went. He may be best known for his one home run throughout his entire MLB career. This happened when he was playing in New York.

Bartolo is still the oldest player in AL/NL history to hit their first home run! Happy 50th birthday, Bartolo Colón!Bartolo is still the oldest player in AL/NL history to hit their first home run! pic.twitter.com/KbsY0KGbUg

The home run came off James Shields, and Colon did his best to enjoy it. It took him 30.6 seconds to round all the bases, and arguably no one can blame him for it. Notably, he was the oldest player to record their first-ever MLB home run.

Bartolo Colon was a great player for the New York Mets

Bartolo Colon spent three years with the New York Mets from 2014-2016. During that time, he compiled a 44-34 record with a 3.90 ERA and 415 strikeouts. He would capture his 200th win in his first year with the Amazins.

In 2015, Colon became the third Opening Day pitcher over 40 to strike out eight batters, joining legends Cy Young and Nolan Ryan. Later that year, he would become the only pitcher over 40 to win his first four starts.

He would also go on to pitch in the 2015 National League Championship series against the Chicago Cubs. Colon helped the team sweep the Cubs and advance to the World Series to face the Kansas City Royals. However, New York would go on to lose the series 4-1.