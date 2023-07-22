Fact Check: Is Daniel Vogelbach dating Ariana Grande? Parody account's viral post, debunked

Daniel Vogelbach, a catcher and first baseman for the New York Mets, is regarded as one of baseball's most reckognizeable players. Now, rumors are swirling that he may be romantically linked to one of modern music's biggest stars.

Vogelbach, 30, stands at six feet tall, and weighs in ay 270 lbs, making him one of the more portly players in the MLB. A journeyman, Vogelbach has suited up for no fewer than five teams over the course of his eight seasons in the big leagues.

Mets 4, Red Sox 3, top four. Daniel Vogelbach has hit a go-ahead, two-run homer. He has four home runs in his last 21 games.Mets 4, Red Sox 3, top four. pic.twitter.com/pj48kPaz1G

"Daniel Vogelbach has hit a go-ahead, two-run homer. He has four home runs in his last 21 games. Mets 4, Red Sox 3, top four." - Anthony DiComo

On the heels of the Barbie movie, a popular baseball parody account recently alledged that Vogelbach was dating Margot Robbie, an Australian model and actress starting in the movie. While the post gained quite a bit of online attention, it was soon revealed to be untrue.

"Ariana Grande is now dating New York Mets heartthrob DH Daniel Vogelbach, per TMZ" - Game Day MLB

On July 22, the same account doubled down on their humor. In a Twitter post, the account linked the New York Mets player to superstar singer Arianna Grande. Although both are thirty years old, and might even enjoy some of the same interests, this too, was uncovered to be untrue.

Grande, the 2018 Woman of the Year, is one of the best-selling musicians ever. The most streamed female musician ever, Arianna Grande has sold over 90 million records, and used her notorierty to advocate for causes including animal rights, gun control, and LGBT rights.

Daniel Vogelbach was traded to the Mets in 2022 by the Pittsburgh Pirates after signing with the team earlier that season. A former Cubs draft selection in 2011, Daniel Vogelbach began his career with the Seattle Mariners, but did not earn a full-time spot on the team until the 2019 season. His two-year, $2.3 million deal with the Mets will expire after this season.

Daniel Vogelbach must be a good sport

There is no doubt that, unfortunately, these jokes come at the expense of Vogelbach's appearance. Fortunately, Vogelbach has been married to his wife, Kristina Russi, since January 2022. While being a pro ball player means that you have to deal with ridicule and targeted humor, Vogelbach has been around for long enough now, and likely knows how to deal with things like this.

