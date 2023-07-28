Fact Check: Is MLB going to court over sticky substances? Examining how league’s cheating scandal led to a trial

Three years ago, MLB tightened its stance on pitchers using illegal sticky substances on the mound. It led to the firing of Los Angeles Angels clubhouse attendant Brian Harkins.

Harkins was accused of using a rosin and pine tar mix to help pitchers gain grip. He would make this mix and give it out to multiple pitchers. Harkins was tied to some big-name pitchers, including Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

This issue is now headed to trial. Harkins is suing the Los Angeles Angels and MLB in a defamation case. He believes he was used as the "public scapegoat" for the rampant use of sticky substances. Harkins thinks that the league solely pointed the finger at him, causing numerous news reports to be written about him.

Jury selection is set to begin on Monday in California. Harkins will challenge that he was the only person held accountable for sticky substance use in the league. Major League Baseball and the Angels will argue that he profited from the mix and never challenged his termination.

Courts initially agreed with the Los Angeles Angels and MLB's decision to fire Harkins over sticky substances

The suit was originally filed in 2020 and was thrown out by the judge. At the time, the judge felt that Harkins did not have much of an argument on his hands with the evidence given.

As time has passed, Harkins and his lawyers have gathered more evidence. In 2022, they appealed the initial ruling, in which the court agreed. Harkins' defense plan is that he did not create an illegal substance, as both rosin and pine tar are legal substances.

Testimony is expected from New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler. He was with the Los Angeles Angels during their decision to fire Harkins.